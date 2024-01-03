Israeli missile kills “guardian” of Hamas leadership

Taking another step in its offensive to strengthen the siege on the terrorist group’s top leaders, an Israeli missile has ended the life of one of the people responsible for guaranteeing the security of Hamas’ top leaders.

The attack, which was recorded in a video uploaded to the Israeli military, destroyed the vehicle in which Ahmed Eliakubi was traveling, whom Israel believed to be a high-ranking member of Hamas. This happened in the Rafah area in the south of the Gaza Strip, where most of Gaza’s population is concentrated, and which is going to be the object of the imminent Israeli incursion.

Eliakubi was in charge of ensuring the security of senior Hamas leaders and served as a senior commander in the Rafah district. In the attack, the army also killed a high-ranking Hamas military officer, whom it identified as Iman Rantisi, as well as another member of the group, Efe reported.

