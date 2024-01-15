The countdown has begun for the opening of the second IKEA in Puerto Rico, for which $13 million was invested

Everything is ready for the inauguration of the IKEA store in Carolina next Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 am

This establishment is located in the old Toys R’Us area, next to the Marshalls, in the so-called Pueblo de los Gigantes; It is approximately 50,000 square feet 75 direct jobs will be created. The investment totaled $13 million.

With this opening, the Swedish chain will now have two full-service stores in Puerto Rico and a point of sale in Ponce. It also has a warehouse area in Bayamon, where the company’s first point of sale in Hato Tejas was previously located.

The Plaza Escorial sales center in Carolina will cease operations from this Monday And customers who need to pick up merchandise will have to visit the new store to see it, indicated Mayra Díaz, marketing coordinator for the chain in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The new IKEA has a single level, four cash registers and a bistro area, where they will have cookies, juices, chocolates, the chain’s famous meatballs and even Swedish coffee, among other products.

The coffee can be tasted in the bistro, and they will also make it available for sale in beans or ground bags. Diaz indicated that customers will be able to find healthy meals for breakfast or lunch at reasonable prices at the bistro.

1 / 10 | Photos: Take a look at the new IKEA store in Carolina. This establishment is located in the old Toys ‘R’ Us area, next to the Marshalls, in the so-called Pueblo de los Gigantes. -David Villafane/Staff

“IKEA wants to continue expanding in Puerto Rico. We want to bring our products closer to the local market and see where we can expand. “There are ambitious expansion plans.”Said the executive, aside from El Nuevo Día.

Regarding the construction of the company’s new warehouse, which is being built on PR-2 in Bayamon near the Santa Rosa Mall store, the interviewee indicated that it will be ready before the end of this year.

As for the new Carolina store, it features an 11,500-square-foot “showroom” that serves as consumer inspiration. There are rooms for families with children, living areas, home office areas, fully equipped kitchens, bedrooms and more.

The furniture is for sale in store, and is picked up within 48 to 72 hours. The store also has an islandwide delivery service.

Complementary items or accessories, such as cushions, curtains, rugs, decorative items, lamps, tableware or organizing drawers, can be purchased and brought on site.

Like Bayamon, IKEA in Carolina will have “experts who will help customers create their dream kitchen completely free of charge,” Diaz said. Those who do so and are enrolled in the IKEA Family Benefits program will receive a refund of 10% of the total purchase which will be sent to them by email within 24 to 48 hours. They can use that refund to make more purchases in the chain.

Diaz indicated that the 10% refund benefit on purchases of kitchens designed by Ikea expires on July 31 this year. The chain also offers Ikea Family customers 5% cashback on all Ikea purchases, and they can enjoy a free coffee whenever they visit the store.