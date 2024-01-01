The cycle of research seminars of the Faculty of Integrated Care Management and Medicine of Ciudad Real begins with a conference of Julio Mayol

With a conference by Julio Mayol, head of the surgery section at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

This year’s program includes eight other presentations that will address issues such as RNA biology and pancreatic cancer, digital transformation in health, the use of extracellular vesicles or the pathophysiological relationship between obesity and endocrine-metabolic cancer.

The 2024 edition of the Research Seminar, organized by the Faculty of Integrated Care Management of Ciudad Real and the Faculty of Medicine of UCLM, with the sponsorship of Roche, has already held its first session with the participation of Professor Julio Mayol of the University Complutense. Head of the Surgery Section of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid.

Under the title “Innovate to transform health systems”, Mayol pointed to some of the problems that plague the current model, such as replication, inequality or its low productivity, and explained that it is designed to remedy It has been done and not for prevention.

To deal with these problems, the UCM professor advocates focusing on what generates value, a value that is derived from the difference between people’s general health and costs and the main value in the age of digitalization is health. There is time for both care workers and patients.

Dr. Mayol concluded with a call to the audience to adapt to the changes we are experiencing and emphasized that we are in a different society than we were just a few years ago, with such There are devices that are a challenge for medical professionals.

This year is the thirteenth cycle of research seminars organized by the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real. Eight speakers will walk through the assembly halls in the coming months, including Raúl Miguel Luque, head of the Maimonides Biomedical Research Group in Córdoba, Joaquín Arribas and Héctor Peñado, research director at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. , head of the Microenvironment and Metastasis Group at the National Cancer Research Center.

Scheduled presentations will address issues such as RNA biology and pancreatic cancer, digital transformation in health, the use of extracellular vesicles or the pathophysiological relationship between obesity and endocrine-metabolic cancer.