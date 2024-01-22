The spicy message from Vinicius that set everything on fire after his controversial goal against Almeria. Shoulder or hand?

2024-01-22

match Real Madrid – Almeria for the 21st day of spanish league 2023–24 will go down as one of the most controversial seasons of the season.

He reveals VAR audio in Real Madrid-Almería: “I’m going to whistle a penalty; He hits it with his shoulder, there’s no mistake.”

real MadridThe 0-2 loser bounced back with VAR as the hero. One of the goals of Bernabeu’s strange night marked him Vinicius Jr.

Francisco Jose Hernandez Mace He was the referee of that match and in Vinny’s game he initially whistled that the Brazilian had scored, but VAR Due to this he had to retreat from his decision.

in the end he scored a goal real Madrid And created complete controversy. Earlier, he had already had a penalty against Almeria And a goal was disallowed due to a foul on Bellingham.

Vinicius He has made his point and on social networks he wanted to justify the referee’s decision with a curious message: “Great goal!!! “He always did that on Copacabana beach.”