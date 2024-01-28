The Divisional Round schedules are ready: How and where to watch all the games live in the United States and Mexico? nfl playoffs 2024

The NFL postseason continues to be very heated, we saw exciting confrontations in the Wild Card Round and the final tickets to the Divisional Round of each conference are defined this Monday,

When will the 2023-2024 playoffs and 2024 Super Bowl be played?

divisional round It is held on January 20 and 21, 2024

conference championship They were played on January 28, 2024

He Super Bowl It is played on 11 February 2024

How is the NFL Divisional Round played?

The teams with the best records from each conference advanced directly to the Divisional Round, with the Baltimore Ravens in the American League and the San Francisco 49ers in the National League.

Therefore, both teams will begin their participation in these playoffs as the first seeds, facing the team that entered as the lowest ranked in this instance; And two teams that are intermediate in this example will face each other.

Teams that advanced to the American Conference postseason

Qualified in AFC 1 – Baltimore Ravens | First seed in the American League. afc north champion 2 – Buffalo Bills (11-6) | AFC East champions (playing today) 3 – Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) | afc west champion 4 – Houston Texans (10-7) | afc south champion 5 – Cleveland Browns (11-6) | AFC North | wiped out 6 – Miami Dolphins (11-6) | AFC East | wiped out 7 – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) | AFC North (playing today)

Teams that advanced to the National Conference postseason

NFC capable 1 – San Francisco 49ers (12-5) | First priority in national. nfc west champion 2 – Dallas Cowboys (12-5) | NFC East Champion | wiped out 3 – Detroit Lions (12-5) | nfc north champion 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) | NFC South champions (playing today) 5 – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) | NFC East (playing today) 6 – Los Angeles Rams (10-7) | NFC West | wiped out 7 – Green Bay Packers (9-8) | nfc north

Currently: Divisional Round Crossing in National Conference

Right now: The only game set for the divisional round is the Packers. , 49ers (The 49ers were given the first seed against the Packers due to finishing last in the NFC)

NFC Divisional Round (7) Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (1) winner of

(5) Eagles Vs. Buccaneers (4) | vs. Detroit Lions (3)

Currently: Divisional Round Crossing in American Conference

AFC Divisional Round (4) Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens (1) (3) Kansas City Chiefs vs. buffalo bill (2)

Schedules and broadcasts

Saturday 20th January

Texas-Ravens , 4:30 PM ET United States; 3:30 pm Mexico | In the United States: ESPN/ABC | In Mexico: Channel 5, ESPN, Star+

Packers – 49ers , 8:15 PM ET United States; 7:15 pm Mexico | In the United States: ESPN/ABC | In Mexico: Channel 5, ESPN, Star+

Sunday 21st January

to define (the winner eagles vs buccaneers , -Detroit Lions , 2:00 PM ET United States; 1:00 pm Mexico | In the United States: NBC/Peacock+ | In Mexico: Channel 5, Fox Sports

Major – Bill , 6:30 PM ET United States; 5:30 pm Mexico | In the United States: CBS | In Mexico: Channel 5, ESPN

follow the Diario AS Channel on WhatsAppWhere you will find all the game keys of the day.