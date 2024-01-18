The dollar is expected to rise. news from mexico

Mexicali, BC – After recording several declines during the year, the exchange rate has remained on the rise in recent weeks. It is currently located 18.20 pesos, But it is expected to increase by the end of the year and during the election process.

The rise in the US dollar is due to the fact that the economy of usa According to the economist, improvements have been presented in various sectors such as employment or industrial production. Roberto Valero.

Although various economic sectors are improving usaA relatively good change, but it has implications for changes in the world economy, including changes inflation.

The price of the dollar may also rise in the month of December, a day when it normally rises. The value of the dollar is expected to be around 19 pesos.

He electoral process in which to reside Mexico The exchange rate may also be affected next year, its value is likely to increase, this is because change of government creates instability in the markets.

“With the change of government, investors know that everything changes in Mexico, there is no security until they know who will stay and what economic projects they will bring to the country,” he said.

It is expected that bank of mexico Try to increase your interest rate further so that capital concentrates in the country, which will help in lowering the exchange rate and this is what has been working for you in recent months.

Investors may also be waiting for Mexico’s interest rate to increase in order to keep their capital in the country and not move it to other countries or the United States.

Currently, the rate of mexico’s interest 11.35%, which is the highest Latin America. If the rate is increased, its effect will be visible next November.

If the country’s interest rate is adjusted, the exchange rate will begin to decline, as investors will decide to leave their capital in the country as it is more attractive to them.