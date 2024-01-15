The family of Albert Ellis releases statement on the state of health of the Girondins player: “He is awake”

2024-02-28



Good News! Albert Ellisfootballer Bordeaux GirondinsIs reacting positively after being hospitalized for a skull fracture in the League 2 match between Girondins vs. Guingamp. French painting, through the family of “The Little Panther”issued a statement in which they emphasized that he is He has already come out of coma after doctors put him in coma due to severe head injury. Admitted to hospital after four days Pellegrin Hospital in Bordeaux, According to the document, Catracho’s family says the outlook is encouraging given the former player’s health condition. Olympia.

Furthermore, relatives of he is He thanked all those who were aware of the Honduran striker’s health condition. The football world has united in support of the striker who suffered a head injury. – Communications – victim of an accident last weekendalbert was admitted to hospital in Pellegrin Hospital in Bordeaux, Since then in a protective artificial coma, we are happy to share with you the first encouraging signs: Albert is awake and slowly recovering. However, we want to remain alert about the evolution of his condition, as the next few days will be crucial. We want to thank you for your support, your words of encouragement, your prayers and we especially want to thank the medical teams for their care. Albert is a warrior, we will keep you updated on his condition as soon as possible.

– Alice’s injury – honduras Albert Ellis Set off the alarm after a brutal blow to the head of an opponent in a match played at noon on Saturday, February 24. Guingamp in Ligue 2. Catracho was knocked unconscious after the impact, but his team’s medical team did a great job in the field of action to revive the striker. He Bordeaux Girondins He did not stop and sent the footballer to the hospital.

