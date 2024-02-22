Jenna Ortega Is Already Teasing Season 2

Tim Burton certainly didn’t expect to find such success after biting the dust addams family, Landing on Netflix in November 2022 A Gothic Comedy Spin-Off Topic Wednesday, Chain worn by Jenna Ortega ,the Scream) The customer was immediately pleased and rose top 10 The English-language series of the most watched programs in the history of the streaming giant. This big hit was boosted by a viral phenomenon on social networks, where Internet users enjoyed reproducing the eponymous heroine’s choreography on the title. Bloody Mary, Renewed for a second seasonThe original creation of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will return to the stage with a slight delay.

Jenna Ortega colors!

waiting to be discovered Continuation of the adventures of Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega whisper some confidence to our allies Vanity Fair, “Reading the script was fascinating. I loved discovering new characters. The universe is supernatural. The series already included some form of werewolves and vampires, but This time we go a little further, tease the actress we’ll find Casting will start soon beetlejuice2, Despite everything, the filming of the new round of episodes still has not started. “Two years will have passed when filming of the second season begins. “Besides, I’m currently wondering if I shouldn’t prepare myself.” Adds new idea from Tim Burton.

This other great role from Jenna Ortega

Before returning to the platform on the Red N, Jenna Ortega will take charge of the darkrooms, She will be seen very soon next Beetle Juice, directed by Tim Burton. A persistent rumor tells about him role of lydia’s daughter, The actress confirmed this in her TODAY magazine column: “I don’t know what I can or can’t reveal, but basically, I’m Astrid, daughter of Lydia Dietz, She’s weird, different, but not in the way you might think, Very few details have been revealed about the seriously titled film beetlejuice, beetlejuice, However, we do know that it will bring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara together on screen. They will be joined by newcomers Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe. See you in theaters on September 4, 2024!