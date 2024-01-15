Russia’s war in Ukraine and news after Navalny’s death, live

Leaders of 23 European parliaments sent a joint letter on Tuesday calling on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to support additional US aid to Ukraine.

Parliamentary leaders from countries including France, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain urged Johnson to “take the next step toward a historic decision” to guarantee U.S. aid to foreign countries and “to allow Ukraine to continue its struggle.” Provide necessary funds”.

Johnson has so far resisted calls for an early vote on a Senate-approved relief package, a move that would require support from Democrats and would almost certainly trigger a rebellion on his right, which Johnson is eager to avoid. .

The House Speaker has said the legislation, which includes more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, will not pass in its current form, after Republicans were privately told during a closed-door meeting last week that the issue would be discussed. There is “no rush” to address. At a time when Congress members have left the city for about two weeks of leave.

“The United States has consistently demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Ukraine’s victory in the fight against Russian aggression,” the letter said.

The letter underlines that the Russian invasion of Ukraine not only threatens Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty, but also “challenges the entire democratic world, endangering security in the entire European and Euro-Atlantic region.”

“Today the world is rapidly moving towards the destruction of the sustainable world order,” the letter said.