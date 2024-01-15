Powerball: $2,000,000 prize sold in NY; Raised over $400 million

Admin 1 hour ago Business Leave a comment 50 Views

After there was no winner in the Powerball drawing on Monday, February 26, The total sum of this popular lottery reached 412 million dollars For last night’s draw.

However, it was not all bad news, as a p A reward of $2,000,000 was sold in New York.

The winning numbers of the draw held on 26th February were 24, 29, 42, 51, 54 and Powerball was 16.

Second prize of the drawing was sold in Queens.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was purchased at a grocery store. Lucky Huang is located at 8261 Broadway StreetIn the Elmhurst area.

Apart from that award, two more There was a $150,000 sale in The Big Apple.

Experts recommend collecting rewards in installments

Financial advisor William Romero said that Most people who choose to receive raffle prizes at a single performance Their financial condition deteriorates in less than five years.

“Statistically Choose 90 percent advance payment (in a single payment), Unfortunately, 70 percent of people who choose this method go bankrupt within 3 to 5 years,” he said.

The psychological impact it has on people When receiving large amounts of money at once, luxury spending, apart from the pressure of the immediate environment, there are certain factors that intervene so that the prize becomes a ‘nightmare’.

Romero made this comment By choosing deferred payment of rewards, people get the opportunity to plan their expenses better.

“By choosing to pay yourself annually it gives you the opportunity to be the first Reduce your taxes annually at the federal level and state level, Because someone will have to pay less. Also, what if the payments last for your lifetime? If you spent this year’s check, you’ll get another one next year, and another one the year after, and so on.

You may be interested in:

Central Press/Getty Images

1,10

Alvin Ailey, on the right of the photo, performing with his company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Edinburgh Festival in August 1968.

Credit, Central Press/Getty Images

Ray Stubblebine/Associated Press

2,10

Left to right: Alvin Ailey; Cynthia Gregory of American Ballet Theatre; and Arthur Mitchell of Harlem Dance Theatre. This photo was taken in New York on April 28, 1975.

Credit, Ray Stubblebine/Associated Press

3,10

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers performing at the Studio 54 nightclub in New York on November 20, 1979.

Credit, Ray Stubblebine/AP

Swipe here to continue gallery

Richard Bocklet/Associated Press

4,10

Alvin Ailey (right) visits dancer Rudolf Nureyev in the dressing room of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, July 15, 1980.

Credit, Richard Bocklet/Associated Press

Marty Reichenthal/Associated Press

5,10

Dancers from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater appear, along with Alvin Ailey, Marilyn Banks and Masazumi Chaya. This photo was taken on 26 November 1980.

Credit, Marty Reichenthal/Associated Press

6,10

Alvin Ailey with Jean Kennedy Smith, diplomat and sister of President John F. Kennedy. This photo was taken on December 14, 1982 in New York.

Credit, associated Press

Swipe here to continue gallery

Paul Burnett/Associated Press

7,10

Alvin Ailey during rehearsal in New York on November 30, 1983.

Credit, Paul Burnett/Associated Press

Neil Ulevich/Associated Press

8,10

Alvin Ailey welcoming young Chinese dancers on a visit to Beijing on October 30, 1985.

Credit, Neil Ulevich/Associated Press

9,10

This photo of Alvin Ailey was taken in January 1987.

Credit, associated Press

Swipe here to continue gallery

Marcy Nighschwander/Associated Press

10,10

From left to right: Choreographer Alvin Ailey, actor and comedian George Burns, actress Myrna Loy, violinist Alexander Schneider, theater producer Roger Stevens: First Lady Nancy Reagan and President Ronald Reagan at the White House on December 4, 1988.

Credit, Marcy Nighschwander/Associated Press

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Elon Musk bought a new laptop, complained to Microsoft CEO when it faced technical problems

Following his followers’ instructions, Musk avoided creating an account, underscoring the usefulness of the community ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved