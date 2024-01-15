Destructive health effects of insufficient sleep according to a study

Not getting enough sleep or having disrupted sleep can affect your brain, heart and lungs as well as your metabolism, mood and immune system. (pictorial image infobae)

Sleep It is as essential to human survival and well-being as food and water. He Dream Affects almost all aspects of the bodyBecause it affects the brain, heart and lungs as well as metabolism, mood and the immune system. Physical, emotional and mental health depend to some extent on good sleep.

However, today Nearly one-third of the population does not sleep within the recommended range of 7 to 9 hours a night. It found that 31% of adults sleep less than recommended by sleep medicine experts.

This conclusion has come from a global study Over 67,000 participants, It was published in the magazine sleep health and done by researchers Australia And France, They used sensors placed on participants’ mattresses.

He himself revealed this 15% of people sleep the recommended 7-9 hours five or more nights a week, Among those who spent an average of 7-9 hours per night during the nine-month follow-up period, about 40% of nights were outside the ideal range.

“This is important because Not getting enough sleep – or possibly too much sleep – is linked to harmful effectsAnd we are feeling the consequences of irregular sleep,” the doctor said. hannah scottresearcher in Flinders University And the first author of the work.

A scientific study showed that only 15% of people tested got the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep five or more nights a week. Lack of sleep causes drowsiness during the day / Getty Archive

in conversation with infobaedoctor Daniel Perez-ChadaDirector of Austra University Hospital Sleep ClinicLee President of the Argentine Sleep Foundation highlights: “Although we already know that the hours dedicated to sleep have been reduced, the new study was conducted with a large number of participants who were assessed through position sensors in their homes. Mattresses. When done at home, it is real-world research in people’s natural habitat, allowing multiple nights of sleep to be monitored.

It was recognized that there is irregularity in sleep schedules – that is, going to sleep at the same time every day – and this works against effective sleep consolidation.”

Regarding the sensors, Pérez-Chada recalled that they were compared to earlier technology polysomnography, “They are not as accurate as polysomnography, but they have good correlation for monitoring. These sensors are now available for free. They have benefits, but in some people they cause anxiety because they are unable to sleep for the recommended hours,” he said.

Lack of sleep can cause memory problems and affect performance during the day (iStock)

When you don’t get enough sleep, you suffer sleep deprivation, Lack of sleep can affect whether you sleep poorly one night or sleep poorly on a regular basis.

To short term, Lack of sleep affects mood, judgment and ability to concentrate. If you don’t sleep well, you will have difficulty remembering things and will be more likely to make mistakes in school or work activities.

To long termLack of sleep is linked to chronic health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, obesity, depression, and heart and kidney disease. Lack of sleep also increases the risk of injuries such as traffic accidents.

Sleeping an average of less than six hours per night leads to higher risk of mortality And many conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease. Sleeping less than 7 hours and more than 9 hours per day has been linked to adverse health and well-being, including digestive and neurobehavioral deficits.

The study participants were 67,254 adults (52,523 men, 14,731 women), primarily from Europe and North America. They agreed to place a sensor under their mattress while being monitored (Getty)

“It’s clear that achieving the recommended sleep duration is often a challenge for many people, especially during the work week,” Scott said.

The research group at Flinders used sleep tracking data collected by sensors placed under the mattress to examine sleep duration over a 9-month period in approximately 68,000 adults around the world.

The sample included 67,254 adults (52,523 men, 14,731 women), primarily from Europe and North America, who had sensors placed under their mattresses.

The researchers called on public health officials to promote actions that promote good sleep. Waking up at night to watch TV may increase risk of insomnia/Getty File

In general, women sleep longer than men, and middle-aged people sleep less than young or old people.

“Based on these results, public health and advocacy efforts should support communities and individuals to sleep more regularly within the recommended range for their age,” says co-author Prof. danny eckertSenior Researcher at the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) and Director of Sleep Health Research at Flinders University.

“We also need to help people resolve chronic sleep difficulties and encourage everyone to make sleep a priority,” Eckert stressed.

Consumption of caffeinated beverages can disrupt sleep at night / File / Ezra Bailey

Researchers’ advice To get restful sleep, these are:

In the short term, people are advised to try to maintain a sleep schedule that allows them to feel adequately rested as often as possible. Keeping a regular wake up time, even on weekends, and going to bed when you feel sleepy will help ensure you get enough restful sleep often.

If a consistent sleep schedule cannot be maintained due to unavoidable commitments (e.g. shift work), it is recommended to compensate for lost sleep.

If you experience daytime drowsiness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, poor memory, and a tendency to make mistakes while driving, these may be symptoms of insufficient sleep. This may be due to not getting enough sleep or due to poor quality sleep that is not restorative enough, as is the case, for example, with obstructive sleep apnea.

People who believe they don’t get enough sleep, especially those who sleep less than seven hours, might want to see if a longer sleep schedule or naps help them get more sleep and feel more rested.

If there are repeated difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep during the night, a health professional should be consulted to prevent the consequences of the disorder / Getty File

For people who do not suffer from sleep disorders, following a regimen may be beneficial. sleep hygiene, They should avoid caffeine (which is found in coffee or mate) and alcohol in the afternoon. They should also reduce caffeine and alcohol intake throughout the day, and/or avoid large meals before bed. These recommendations can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer at night.

If you are concerned about sleep problems, the first thing to consult is your family doctor. Treatment options exist for various sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Once diagnosed, patients may be referred to specialist sleep professionals.