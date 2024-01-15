The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Benavidez is imminent

What happened was inevitable. This story was awaited for a long time, but finally it became a reality. Apparently, the clash between the boxers saul canelo alvarez And David Benavidez, is in the near future and will have to be completed on a mandatory basis. Unfortunately, a senior boxing manager had to intervene to clarify the situation.

continuous flight of Alvarez This became a serious issue against his potential opponent, as Benavidez challenged Canelo on several occasions from his position as interim champion, who has full reign. The reply never came and controversy flared up more than once. However, on Sunday, February 18, the matter came to light.





Mauricio Suleimantop leaders of World Boxing Councilplayed his cards and clearly ruled him David Benavidez will be declared a mandatory rival of saul canelo alvarez Starting from March. This was seen as a necessary solution. The Guadalajara-born man will no longer be able to escape or see his title fall to “Red Flag”.

Saul Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez face to face

Suleiman was interviewed pro boxing fan And took advantage of that moment to assert the power that he had. This decision was immediately applauded by many fans of Rented Boxing.

«Benavidez will become mandatory this March. But there is a lot of speculation benavidez He deserves that fight, he wants it and I hope it happens soon. We are not promoters, we are part of the ecosystem and we allow promoters to do their thing. Benavidez will obviously defend his interim title (super middleweight) and Canelo will defend his title. This is a fight we all want to see. “I believe it will happen.”Said Mauricio Suleiman For pro boxing fans.

“We hope that Benavidez, thanks to the interim title, will become an indispensable. Of course there is a lot of talking, confusion and excitement. We understand this and will do everything possible to make the best fight a reality. “We’re in that process.”The boss is finished.

saul canelo alvarez He has a record of 60 wins and two losses. The Mexican’s last performance was on September 30 against Jermall Charlo, whom he defeated by unanimous decision. The fighter’s plans immediately targeted other opponents like Terence Crawford and Jermall Charlo, but he didn’t even take the red flags into account.

David BenavidezFor its part, there is a luxury record, with 28 smiles without a shadow of a jerk. The Mexican-American sent Demetrius Andrade launching his candidacy for the top spot on November 25, 2023.

On which date will these two legends of the ring collide? Dear Reader, who is your favourite?

