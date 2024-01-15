The GTA VI trailer has been beautifully recreated in Minecraft

GTA VI trailer entertainment has been quite common

GTA and Minecraft are two of the most successful franchises of all time

For years we have been able to see this GTA V has been the absolute king of Rockstar, which has translated into tremendous sales, exceeding 195 million units worldwide as per the latest Rockstar report. Along with this title, another big success of the last decade has been minecraftSo it’s not so strange to think about it An alliance between the two franchises,

It has been viewed in various ways over time, as shown by Minecraft players. They can do everything with Mojang games, However, in this case we have to talk about what the famous YouTube channel named Borenium has done and achieved Recreate the GTA VI Trailer with Minecraft,

This GTA VI Trailer Is Made Entirely in Minecraft

To put it in context, it should be said that the GTA VI trailer premiered December 2023 As if only one and a half minutes of progress is enough revolutionize social networks Ahead of what’s to come with the sixth numbered installment of Rockstar’s flagship IP. After which it is seen that the trailer has been beaten. all types of records, which has the most views in its first 24 hours. And it is ideal for many people to try recreate them in different ways,

In this way, already knowing that the release date of GTA VI may be delayed, it must be said that the YouTube channel Borenium Art has made Such a great recreation of the GTA VI trailer with Minecraft which looks almost like an official product, including watched all the scenes, You can watch it below:

All that remains is to remember this GTA VI will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series at some point in the future, being a video game that has not yet announced its version for PC, but it is expected that it will also arrive. On the other hand, you have Minecraft on multiple platforms, including currently Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android,