that’s a deal Diet Diverse and balanced go together Health There is no surprise in this. For decades, scientists have linked the consumption of healthy foods to a stronger body, more resistant to pathogens, and better functioning organs. Therefore, it is not surprising that our life expectancy is also closely related to the food we eat.

Neil Paulvin is a longevity doctor and regenerative medicine, as well as author of the podcast life optimized, whose main theme is people’s life expectancy and how to increase it. He is known for taking a highly personalized approach with his patients (ranging from Olympic athletes to international celebrities), so the results he gets are very positive.

“As a longevity researcher and regenerative medicine doctor, I have been helping people thrive for over 20 years. Healthy Habits to Live Longer“Dr. Paulwin explains in an article for digital media specializing in health and wellness Make it From CNBC.

As an expert, Dr. Paulvin highlights one food he considers the “holy grail” for maximizing our longevity and equipping and protecting the body “like armor”: they are blueberries, “This is one of the foods I eat every day on purpose promote longevity Because they are delicious, low in calories and rich in vitamins and antioxidants that protect the body from infections,” he expressed. Thus, experts give six reasons why we should include this fruit in our diet:

These make the cells stronger. The antioxidants in blueberries, called anthocyanins (which is why they are blue), protect healthy cells, prevent further damage, and participate in DNA repair processes. They take care of their eyesight. A handful of blueberries contains 16% of the daily value of vitamin C, which is closely related to eye health. Therefore, experts explain that “Vitamin C can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and reduce cellular oxidative stress in the retina, essentially reducing the chances of your eyes deteriorating. “ These reduce cholesterol. Their high content of soluble fiber makes them very useful for the elimination of bile as well as fatty acids, salts, metals and bilirubin from our intestine. This process helps in reducing bad cholesterol and the risk of heart diseases. relief from swelling, The fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in blueberries reduce inflammation and other diabetes risk factors. In addition to contributing to the prevention of colon cancer, type 2 and cardiovascular disease. They stimulate the brain. The antioxidants in blueberries may affect areas of the brain that are essential for intelligence. Some studies also link them to a delay in mental aging by up to two and a half years. These help in muscle recovery. These fruits have been linked to reducing muscle damage and pain, in addition to helping with bone formation and blood clotting due to their high vitamin K content.

life expectancy in spain has consistently established itself among highest in the worldHowever, it has experienced some fluctuations in recent years due to factors such as the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), life expectancy at birth in Spain in the latest report was around 83 yearsReflects high standards of public health, an accessible health care system, and significant advances in preventive and curative medicine.

Some factors such as the Mediterranean diet, which is considered one of the healthiest diets due to its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, fish and olive oil, as well as a lifestyle that integrates daily physical activity, play an important role in the longevity of Spaniards. Are. However, there are some challenges such as aging populationThe increase in chronic diseases and the costs associated with health care of the growing elderly population represent significant challenges for the health system and the well-being of Spanish society in the near future.