Schedule, channels and where to watch Copa del Rey matches on TV in the United States and Mexico

atlético de madrid receives real Madrid for the 16th round copa del rey, They will be measured this Thursday, January 18 Civitas Metropolitano Stadium,

They face each other starting at 3:30 PM Eastern Time in the United States. In Mexico it will be seen from 2:30 pm central time in the country.

How to approach Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid today’s match

The great Madrid derby is being played again a week after the clash Saudi Arab for the semi-finals of spain supercup, on that occasion, real Madrid Won by 5 to 3.

“The game will be different, everyone is different. It’s not a game.” union, We have to keep this in mind, everything changes. There may be overtime, penalties, each game is different. The above doesn’t count,” he mused. charles ancelotti At the press conference before the 16th Duel Round.





real Madrid going through a great moment: he leads leagueis in the 16th round UEFA Champions League (he classified that example as the leader of his group) and wants to fight for him copa del rey,

For Simonechance to eliminate real Madrid In your own home “there is an unbeatable opportunity.”

“It is clear that this is not just another game because there is a tie involved and there is no difference for them or us. Therefore, we need our people as they usually are Metropolitan And we have to show, from within, the best energy to accompany us,” declared the Argentine, who added that the team “needs to grow and win duels” to continue improving.





Team mattress maker Will also play in the round of 16 Championsbut in league It’s not going so well. It is ranked fifth in the Spanish Championship.

Simone He had already warned that his players would not make a traditional corridor real Madrid, merengue arrives Metropolitan Civitas As the brand new champion of spain supercup, as it happened last year Cholo He believed that “respect for our fans comes first.”

consulted these statements of Simone, ancelotti “I think it’s absolutely right for Atleti to do what they want,” he said.

Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid: Timings, TV and how to watch Copa del Rey match online

In Mexico, it will be seen from 10:30 pm central time in the country.