The government indicates that the poverty rate in the country has declined over the past year

President of the Republic, louis abinadorreported that the poverty rate in the Dominican Republic was expected to decrease by four percentage points during 2023 compared to 2022.

According to the president, the data shows that the Dominican Republic’s monetary poverty index during the first quarter of 2022 was 28.4%, compared to 24.4% at the end of the third quarter of last year. ,

“This is a very important fact because it is the main objective that follows the economic policy of this and any government, which is to improve the quality of life of the people, to improve the quality of life of the citizens, and to reduce poverty. to be eradicated from our country,” the head of state said.

Abinader said this decrease is due to the fact that the government has increased the creation direct jobs, Additionally, it has increased the minimum wage on several occasions, which has helped “reduce inflation” in the country.

This indicates that between September 2022 and September 2023, approximately 222,497 new jobs were created, indicating 74% formal jobs Today, it employs at least 4.8 million people.

He also said that the unemployment rate is 5.4% and represents “the lowest rate in the Dominican Republic in the last 20 years.”