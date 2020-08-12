The Henry Stickmin Collection Free PC Game Download Full Version (v2020.08.12)

Have you ever heard of a concept called a multiverse where every option or decision you do or don’t opt ​​for results in the formation of a whole new universe? This phenomenon is explained in quantum mechanics and certainly requires a special skill, as well as an academic degree in Physics, to understand it. However, we can easily understand this fact with The Henry Stickmin Collection.

The Henry Stickmin Collection PC Game Download

Name The Henry Stickmin Collection Initial release date August 7, 2020 Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS Developer Editor InnerSloth LLC Genders Adventure game, Indie game, Casual game, Adventure Modification single player Category PC Games >Adventure

The Henry Stickmin Collection is the rethought or mastered and modernized version of the classic Henry Stickmin Flash game. With an IMDb rating of around 8.5 out of 10, it is one of the best Stickman games with a hilarious tone and a simple but fun design and plot. The game, as a multiverse concept, ends with different outcomes with every small decision the player makes, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Developed by PuffBalls United, it is one of the most popular small games with an engaging plot. Henry Stickmin, the main character of the game, is a criminal and is on the run for illegally stealing and looting money. Henry wants to be rich and chooses a shortcut to realize his dream. He is recommended to play to have a wonderful time.

What is the game about?

The Henry Stickmin Collection is an interesting game with a fun plot. The game has all the potential to be famous among people who are looking for a good light-hearted game with proper design and engaging plot. The game has different objectives and activities reserved for the player to have fun and overcome the levels.

For example, if Henry Stickmin is a criminal, he might have to loot a bank, escape the scene safely, and steal other things in his quest to get rich. The only way to beat the levels is by completing the established mission or objectives and reaching the end without making wrong decisions.

Furthermore, The Henry Stickmin Collection, as the name suggests, is a collection of six games, with the last one being an addition to the collection of reworked old games. It is one of the best rated and downloaded Stickman games and, to date, continues to be preferred by a large majority of players. The game is about making the right decision at the right time to keep the flow going, just like in life.

How to play

Henry Stickmin Collection is one of the simplest stickman games with clear controls and easy-to-use visuals. The collection has five games taken from the original Flash game in which the story began. However, one of the unique and notable features of The Henry Stickmin Collection is that it comes with an exclusive sixth and final episode, which becomes the finale even if you choose different possibilities in the previous episodes.

The game consists of six episodes, namely breaking the bank, escaping from the prison, stealing the diamond, infiltrating the airship, fleeing the complex and completing the mission. All episodes are full of fun and unpredictable outcomes, which adds flavor to the game. Plus, every single situation is openly funny, including the way Henry commits suicide when the wrong decision or option is chosen.

Another unique aspect of the game’s design is that it forces the player to go through the levels, over and over again, to discover whether all the choices lead to the same outcome in the sixth episode or not. The feeling is eerily similar to real-life situations, where one keeps expecting a different outcome. However, each of the different decisions suffers the same fate.

Game Features

The Henry Stickmin Collection is an animated comedy-action game that will allow you to be an imprisoned criminal who escapes from jail, steals the priceless diamond and performs all other criminal activities in his quest to get rich. It is one of the most attractive games with a simple but fascinating story. Let’s look at some of the features of the Henry Stickmin collection that make it unique.

Newly added and reinvented content

This is one of the most notable features of the game. This is because The Henry Stickmin Collection is a reimagined version of the old Flash game. However, the game’s developers have put a considerable amount of thought and effort into changing and improving individual episodes of the game. For example, breaking the bank has been completely redesigned and the art of the other old episodes has been redone.

This is another feature that distinguishes an excellent game from an average one. This is because it is the narrative plot that helps maintain the player’s interest and attention. In The Henry Stickmin Collection, the storytelling style has received critical praise. The story behind Henry becoming a criminal and trying to fulfill his dream of becoming rich is wonderfully explained.

This is a feature recently added to the Henry Stickmin collection. Under this feature, a completely new episode has been designed. The sixth episode, called Completing the Mission, is a completely new ending created by the game developers to add an extra edge to the game. An online preview of the latest episode is not available and it is recommended to download and stream it to find out.

The game has one of the best picturesque two-dimensional images. The colors used for the visual or screens are unique and vibrant. It adds to the gaming experience and is easy on the eyes. Henry Stickmin Collection being a PC game makes the quality of animation graphics more beautiful.

It is worth highlighting the humor and fun with which the player has fun. It’s one of the rare action-strategy games that appeals to the fun crowd. For example, every time the player makes a wrong decision or makes a wrong decision, Henry, who is a kind soul, tries to make it work only to die later in hilarious fashion.

This is everything you need to know about the Henry Stickmin collection. It is highly recommended to play the game to have the best time. The simple yet unique gameplay style, easy click-to-choose controls and beautiful narration feature make the game one of the most popular and played stickman games around the world. So, download it on PC and start playing.

How to Download Henry Stickmin Collection Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click Download Henry Stickmin Collection PC Button

: Click Download Henry Stickmin Collection PC Button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Henry Stickmin Collection for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

The Henry Stickmin Collection – Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1+

Processor: 2.3 GHz dual core

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 4000

Storage: 1 GB available space

Henry Stickmin Collection – Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 2.3 GHz dual core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Dedicated graphics

Storage: 1 GB available space

Frequent questions

What are the specifications of the game machine? The game will require a 64-bit processor with Windows 7 operating system or higher.

Can the game be played on a mobile device? No, the game can only be played on PC.

What is the language of the game? The language of the game is English.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.