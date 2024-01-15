FIFA 21 PC Game Download Full Version For Free

FIFA 21 is a video game based on football simulation. The publisher of this game is Electronic Arts and it was published as a segment of the FIFA series. It is the 28th addition to the FIFA series, which was released on October 9, 2020 for platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. There are many upgraded versions of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. These versions were released on December 3, 2020 as a complement to an edition for Stadia.

What is FIFA 21 about?

FIFA 21 was released worldwide on October 9, 2030 for platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. The new Switch version is considered a legacy edition because it includes many squads, improved kits, and small updates. However, no new game modes or gameplay are included in this version. There are three different editions of the game that are officially released.

These modes include Standard, Championship and Ultimate. The Champions and Standard edition were released globally on October 6th before the launch of the stand edition on October 8th. Players and subscribers of this game had access to an initial test of FIFA 21 on October 1st. Very soon, this game will also release many different versions for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia just a few days later.

How to play

FIFA 21 is the latest inclusion in the EA Sports series, which is a world-famous football game. Sports games are often developed to make small adjustments year after year, improving their rosters and doing much of what they like. Unfortunately, FOFA doesn’t do much to destroy that perspective. It’s an updated version of FIFA 20, which had a few iterations, but it was actually a lot of fun to play that game.

Speaking of gameplay, the speed of the game remains the same. The basic tactics such as look and feel methods are very refreshing to the mind, and the latest progress is the dominant mode. You can have a lot of fun while playing FIFA 21. It explores the real-life skills of the players because they are asked to survive on very comfortable machines.

Constant dribbling controls have been included in the game, which is very useful in comparison. There is not much hype about the defensive gameplay in FIFA 21. The gameplay is designed in a way that makes this game a very fast game that has many objectives. This is what makes this not very realistic. There is a good soundtrack in the background when you play.

FIFA 21 Features

You must know well the features that this game offers. However, many players have just started playing it and are therefore not as accustomed to the features of this game. The features that this new version of the game offers are more than any gamer could wish for.

So, here is an overview of the main features of this game:

The career mode offered by this game has undergone some changes and the player growth system has been improved. You can also find genuine transfer options, making it difficult to trade players. This is a good thing for players.

This mode is generally used when playing street soccer. This mode was implemented in FIFA 29 and also holds the positions in FIFA 21. It can be a good distraction, but you will hardly be able to buy the game because of this mode.

The best team you can create in this game must have 100 iconic players in which 11 new names will be included. The ultimate team you choose will discover the inclusion of a cooperative play feature such as Division Rivals friendlies and Squad Battles with your friends, which can help you unlock different rewards and objectives.

You can find more than 30 official leagues, 17,000 players and 700 clubs in this game. Many football teams will not appear in the FIFA 21 game and will now be known by different names.

We all know the importance of graphics while playing a video game, right? Considering that aspect, no player can fault this game because it offers high-end graphics that make it even more exciting for the players.

FIFA 21 can be used and played on different platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. The subscription starts at Rs 3999. It is a very entertaining game that brings together all the features that make it the most well-known football video game.

FIFA 21 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Athlon X4 880K / Core i3-6100 or better

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 7850 or better/GeForce GTX 660 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

FIFA 21 – Recommended system requirements

CPU: AMD FX 8150 / Core i5-3550 or better

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon R9 270x or better/GeForce GTX 670 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Can FIFA 21 be played on all platforms? FIFA 21 is compatible with different platforms and you can play it with anyone.

Is FIFA 21 free? You can play FIFA 21 for free but you can only access the basic features in the free version.

Is FIFA 21 different from the previous game in the series? FIFA 21 is just an improved version of the last game in this series, which was FIFA 20. However, there have been many new inclusions in this game.

