The immense potential of medicinal cannabis and the benefits of integrative medicine

louisiana kobo He is an expert doctor medical cannabis And talked about it with MDZ Radio 105.5 FM Medicine integrated to understand what it is about and, within that framework, how cannabis, Apart from this, in a very interesting conversation he talked about ReProCanon (Cannabis Program Registration), self-cultivation, social prejudice, medical advances, contraindications with chemical drugs, above all psychotropic drugs, how it is used according to the user or the patient, if it is an adult, if it is a child. All these questions and many more addressed Dr. KoboHe is also a member of the Clinical Research Commission of the Network of cannabis Of use medicinal and CONICET’s Industrial.

To start, louisiana kobo Doubts cleared about what it is Medicine integrated?, and explained: “In the faculty Medicine We graduated doctors, psychologists from the psychology faculty, veterinarians from the veterinary faculty. We will stop here only, because only those who can write medical cannabis, No one else in our country can do this. In the faculty you graduate and then you can specialise. No features are integrated. One can do gastroenterology, neurology, traumatology and all I a s What we want is the issue of how to unite. When a patient enters the office, he is a whole, individual, unique, unique person and this is made up of his physical, emotional, cultural, sexual areas, his family systems, etc. So, the integrated approach is to address the individual and their problems, or their health care, the ideal of medicine is primary prevention, taking care of the healthy patient. Medicine Integrative is uniting all the areas that make up each person and addressing the problem from a comprehensive perspective. We don’t just go to the liver, or the femur, or the brain.” He said this is also called holistic medicine. In this sense, he added that “that’s why our Consett Commission is made up of not only health professionals, but Also from other professions which are related to social work, anthropology etc.

Regarding the use of medical cannabisThe Dr. Kobo explained that “In Argentina we have two laws: one passed in 2017, regulated in 2020, and another that deals with industrial hemp, not medicinal cannabis. Based on that law, health professionals and other researchers, we patients with can medical cannabis” He added: “We can not only treat, but we can also test. Conferences and exhibitions are constantly held there. The closest that comes to mind is the National University of La Plata in May. “We are constantly trying to disseminate and expand transdisciplinary knowledge.”

Regarding in which cases it can be used, the doctor stressed: “It is important again that we know what the norm is, when faced with any type of drug, whether it is legal, whether it is Illegal, whether it is a drug made by a laboratory, whether it is a phytomedicine (plants and fungi from nature), it is always advisable to consult a knowledgeable professional who has studied the subject. Having said this, Kobo He continued to explain: “In the past, the world used to be medical cannabis Only for refractory epilepsy, for adverse effects of chemotherapy, and for convulsions in a disease called multiple sclerosis. In recent years, fortunately, we have done many studies and we can treat thousands of conditions with it medical cannabis,

“What’s interesting about it? cannabis sativa l (scientific name) is that it acts on our own endocannabinoid system. People and homologous mammalian vertebrates have a system called ‘endocannabinoid system‘And it is distributed from hair to the last nail of the foot: brain, intestines, bones, walls of arteries, etc. Therefore it can be explained that medical cannabis “For pain, for epilepsy, for cramps, for autism spectrum conditions, etc., it’s good for both of us,” said Dr. Kobo And added that “Obviously I’m not going to prepare the same mixture, the same olive oil. cannabis, a 3-year-old child with an autism spectrum condition, for example, compared to an 80-year-old man with multiple histories of various diseases, such as osteoarthritis. They are different preparations. “That’s why counseling is so important.”

louisiana kobo He highlights that “It is very useful for conditions that are related to appetite. There are very good studies with very good results in patients with HIV, HIV-associated anorexia in advanced stages and oncological conditions in relation to appetite ” And also, for sexual and reproductive health “More than 6,000 years ago, civilizations such as the Chinese, Egyptians used cannabis For menstrual pain, migraine in women, etc. We have not discovered anything new, we have only named the molecules and got to know them. It is used for both dysmenorrheapain associated with menstruation dyspareunia, which may cause pain associated with intercourse that is not normal. even in stages like menstruation (first menstruation), especially in the stages perimenopause And this menopause Which is fraught with a lot of rashes, with a lot of anxiety and all the same changes happen as women go from fertile to no longer fertile, to having a different body structure. These important hormonal changes should not be normalized if they generate displeasure or discomfort in the person who defines herself as a woman.” He said that, in this case, “a chemotype III is used can go, which is cannabis Rich in Cannabidiol, Famous cbd, But be careful as this formula may change depending on the person. Treatment is as unique and inimitable as the individual. Or, at least, that’s how I work.”

Regarding the permissions issue, louisiana explained that Reprocann It is a registry, where there are several roles: “There is the role of the patient, the role of the professional, the role of the solidarity farmer, the NGO and others. It is a registry where professionals can add patients who are there once the Ministry of Health allows If the doctor gives, the patient can take with him nine flowering plants and/or 40 grams of dried flowers, or six 30 ml bottles of plant oil. cannabis, It seems like a little, but it’s a lot.” On the other hand, he pointed out that “it is not necessary for a person to go to a doctor, or a veterinarian, or a dentist to ask for permission to farm. Now, the current legal framework in our country is Law 27,350, If anyone wants to do farming cannabis And stay calm, it’s convenient Reprocann current. One can enroll in the ministry as a solidarity producer and, if one is going to enroll as a patient, he or she needs a link to the professional who is going to link him or her because he or she will take a medical history. Which explains why he is going to use different situations. medical cannabis,

When asked about the reasons why they used to talk about “alternative medicine” and now it is medical cannabis itself, and in relation to contraindications with conventional medicine, Kobo Said: “I like this question. Our specialty with plants and fungi is that they practically lack major adverse effects and tolerances. Chemical drugs can have a lot of undesirable side effects. A lot of drugs produce tolerances. are, meaning that a greater dose is required to achieve the same effect. This happens a lot with psychotropic drugs, for example, with clonazepam, with an antidepressant, to name just two examples. Not to mention the use of anti-inflammatories and the very serious problems they cause us. “Painkillers. Or opioids.” In this sense, he said that “plants and fungi come to help us and tell us ‘don’t get poisoned like this by looking at what’s growing on the tree at your doorstep’. this is wonderful.”

Regarding prejudices he said that the issue of medical cannabis “It has not completely collapsed. In the world and in Argentina there are still prejudices, taboos and of course prohibitionism, stereotyping, witchcraft. Unfortunately, there is something that was established between 1920 and 1940 and We’re still suffering the consequences of those types of drug policies. Because drugs are anything, like ibuprofen, coffee, etc. Something doesn’t have to be psychoactive to be a drug. louisiana kobo continued to comment that “There are patients who come with pleasure to consult and ask how their medical cannabis, There are also other people who bring their children, or their grandchildren to them. Some patients actually improve in a short time and become friends with the plant. Others don’t, because they have their own prejudices, their own things, there’s a lot of psychosomatic influence as well. If you don’t trust something you will most likely hit on it, but not for cannabisBut with anything.”

