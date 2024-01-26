The impressive launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is seen from Puerto Rico

The sky over Puerto Rico lit up once again this Sunday night with the launch of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket spacexConfirmed eddie rizarry roblesChairman of Scientific Dissemination of Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC)For El Nuevo Día.

The rocket was to be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, towards Puerto Rico this Sunday at 7:15 pm. However, the launch was postponed to 9:10 pm at night.

Despite the delay, the launch was carried out and between 9:18 pm and 9:19 pm a bright trail of light could be seen from various points in Puerto Rico.

According to Irizarry Robles, Falcon 9 will pass by the island at an altitude of 112 miles. Additionally, he highlighted that, contrary to what some people think, the rockets are not launched straight upward, but rather some time after takeoff they turn sideways to begin orbiting the planet. If they do not make this turn, they descend again toward the Earth’s surface.

