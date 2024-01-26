The impressive launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is seen from Puerto Rico

The sky over Puerto Rico lit up once again this Sunday night with the launch of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket spacexConfirmed eddie rizarry roblesChairman of Scientific Dissemination of Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC)For El Nuevo Día.

The rocket was to be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, towards Puerto Rico this Sunday at 7:15 pm. However, the launch was postponed to 9:10 pm at night.

Despite the delay, the launch was carried out and between 9:18 pm and 9:19 pm a bright trail of light could be seen from various points in Puerto Rico.

According to Irizarry Robles, Falcon 9 will pass by the island at an altitude of 112 miles. Additionally, he highlighted that, contrary to what some people think, the rockets are not launched straight upward, but rather some time after takeoff they turn sideways to begin orbiting the planet. If they do not make this turn, they descend again toward the Earth’s surface.

“The acceleration of these ships is impressive, as it will be moving at approximately 13,000 miles per hour and increasing when it begins to appear off Puerto Rico. After a short time we will see ‘a dot’ or object appear to separate, gradually disappear and leave a trace behind.”The scientific communicator had earlier hinted through a press release.

Citizens captured the moment they saw the rocket from Carolina. (supply)

“But actually it has not separated, because this is the moment when the second stage of the rocket ends or shuts down, so at that moment the ship has started orbiting the Earth above our area because it has already reached Has managed to reach a speed of 16,300 miles per hour”He added.

The Falcon 9 satellite will carry another constellation of 23 Starlink satellites into space to provide internet.

For their part, citizens were quick to take to social networks to share their excitement after seeing the launch.

On January 7 at around 6:35 pm.The Falcon 9 rocket also lit up the sky over Puerto Rico, leaving an impressive trail of light during its climb into orbit.

Their presence seemed so close and, in part, this was due to the curious fact that Irizarry Robles shared with this medium at the time.

Earlier, SpaceX company had launched its rockets towards the Atlantic Ocean. However, starting in early 2020, the company started launching these toward Puerto Rico. This not only allowed satellites to be placed in the desired orbit, but also provided an advantage: recovering the rocket’s first stage.

Irizarry Robles explained that, during this stage, the rocket appears as if it is landing upside down, so a robotic boat or platform must be placed to retrieve it. In the past, these boats were located in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean towards the north-east.