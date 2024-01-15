The iPad Pro disappears like a sigh in the air in this offer from Amazon

This next-generation iPad Pro model has a powerful M2 chip, 11-inch screen, USB-C port, and Face ID

iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inches

The Apple iPad is the most popular tablet in the market and among the various iPad models, the iPad Pro is the king. Now The 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale A great one on Amazon, with very interesting price cuts that make it a safe bet.

The offer applies to iPad Pro models with the fourth-generation 11-inch screen with M2 chip, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi version, and Space Grey. Normally this iPad Pro costs 1,049 euros Right now it is on sale on Amazon for only 959 euros, An ideal opportunity to purchase the most powerful iPad Pro on the market.

The most powerful iPad Pro now also has the most powerful offering

The 2022 iPad Pro lineup offers two models: an 11-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While the largest model is available on Amazon in a very interesting offer for 1,319 euros, the price of the 11-inch version is now reduced to 959 euros.

It’s the best iPad Pro in history with absolutely flawless performance and great new features like its powerful m2 chip apple silicon scanner LIDAR’stechnology face idport USB-C and with screen promotion And refresh rate up to 120Hz.

This is the most recommended iPad Pro today and with this offer from Amazon it is most reliable shopping Whatever you can do. You’ll have an iPad for years and years!

Technical Specifications Table

Below we show all the hardware details of the 2022 iPad Pro along with its full technical specifications:

ipad pro 11 ipad pro 12.9 DIMENSIONS 24.76 x 17.85 x 0.59 cm 28.06 x 21.49 x 0.64 cm weight 468 grams 684 grams colour’s space gray and silver space gray and silver Screen 11 inch liquid retina display 12.9 inch Liquid Retina XDR Display (MiniLED) screen technologies Promotion, True Tone Promotion, True Tone maximum brightness 600 nits 1,000 nits (1,600 nits in HDR) Resolution 2,388 x 1,668 at 264 p/p 2,732 x 2,048 at 264 p/p processor m2 chip m2 chip to hit 8GB and 16GB 8GB and 16GB os iPadOS 16 iPadOS 16 storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB rear camera 12 Mpx Wide Angle and 10 Mpx Ultra Wide Angle 12 Mpx Wide Angle and 10 Mpx Ultra Wide Angle front camera 12 mpx ultra wide angle 12 mpx ultra wide angle Audio 4 speakers 4 speakers Battery up to 10 hours up to 10 hours main sensor face id face id apple pencil Compatible with second generation Compatible with second generation smart connector Yes Yes Base Price 1,049 euros 1,449 euros

