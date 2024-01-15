Victoria and Olympia don’t hurt each other

La Ceiba, Honduras.

Driven by his “obsession” with wanting to destroy every brand in front of him Olympia Of pedro troglio This Sunday is going into the books for a new historical record Honduran National League. He Olympia visit to Victory In a duel that takes place in the second half and is tied 0–0.

2-0 win last Thursday upn wolves He equaled the best unbeaten record (40 games without losing) which Elbow himself had set between 1968 and 1970. If they win, the team led by Pedro Troglio will have accumulated 41 unbeaten games in Honduran football, an unprecedented achievement.

Minute 65 Oh! Jose Mario Pinto’s right shot and the ball goes past the edge of the goal. Olympia’s goal is close. , Minute 63 Free kick by Edwin Rodriguez and Victoria goalkeeper Flores keeps the ball without a rebound. , 60 minutes passed: Victoria and Olympia still haven’t hurt each other and are tied 0-0. , Min 58 Changes at Olimpia: Andy Nazar and Jerry Bengtsson enter, Jorge Alvarez and Solani Solano leave. ,

Min 56 Changes to win: Jeffrey Miranda enters and Carlos Arzu goes off. , Min 55 Jonathan Paz’s header hits the far post and the Victoria defense carefully clears the ball. , Min 52 Jorge Alvarez’s cross which Justin Arboleda can’t connect with. , At minute 48, Edwin Rodriguez took a free kick and Arboleda, playing a defensive role, cleared the ball. , Changes in Victoria at the beginning of the second half: Frielis López enters and Eric Rodríguez goes off. , Second half starts: 0-0 draw between Victoria and Olympia. , End of first half: Olympia played a goalless draw against Victoria. Post and Edric Menjivar saved Lyon. ,

, Minute 45 Two more minutes have been added to this first part. , Min 42 Free kick by Alan Banegas which goes wide of the target. , Yellow card for Olimpia’s Jorge Alvarez on 41 minutes. , Minute 40 Oops! Luis Hurtado tried to surprise Menjívar after the goalkeeper slipped and in the end the Olimpia goalkeeper made a brilliant save. Minute 31 Solani Solano does not take advantage of the counter-attack and takes a shot that goes wide. , Half an hour into the match and we are still 0-0 in Victoria vs Olympia. , Min 29 Shot by Carlos Pineda and the ball goes wide. , Yellow card for Victoria’s Alan Banegas after stepping on Edwin Rodriguez in the 21st minute. , We reach the 20th minute and it’s a goalless draw at La Ceiba. , 18 minutes uffff! Carlos Arzu unmarked Menjivar, took a shot and the ball hit the post. The goal of victory is close and Olympia is saved. , 16 minutes ufff! Free kick by Edwin Rodriguez and goalkeeper Flores made a brilliant dive to deflect the ball. Olympia’s goal is close. ,

, 15 minutes into the first half: Victoria and Olympia haven’t hurt each other and are tied 0-0. , In minute 9, Gabriel Araújo’s shot and Victoria goalkeeper Flores kept the ball in two halves. ,

Minute 6: Foul by Solani on Cacho in the center of Victoria. , Minute 1 Diego Rodriguez crosses and goalkeeper Menjivar keeps the ball. , The match has started! Olympia will face Victoria in a match looking to extend its history. , This is how it comes out Victory:Evard Flores, Alan Banegas, Eric Rodriguez, Carlos Arzu, Diego Rodriguez, Danilo Tobias, Marcelo Espinal, Oscar Barrios, Pablo Cacho, Angel Barrios, Luis Hurtado.

Olympia’s starting 11 against Victoria: Edric Menjivar; Maylor Nunez, Jonathan Paz, Andre Orellana, Gabriel Araújo; Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Mario Pinto, Solani Solano and Justin Arboleda. , Regarding Victoria, they salomon look They are forced to win because they have problems in the relegation zone. In the fight to avoid relegation, Jaba Brava are in second place with 22 points, only above UPN Lobos who are in last place with 20 points. , So far this season, Olympia Yoga is in second place with 16 points. The leader also has the same amount marathon, But the Greens are leading due to better goal difference. , Good afternoon. Welcome to Victoria vs Olympia minute by minute for Match Day 9 of Clausura 2024. ,