At the Brit Awards, Ray won six awards and eclipsed the awards records of Blur, Adele and Harry Styles.

Henry Nicholls/AFP Henry Nicholls/AFP In tears and accompanied by her grandmother, Ray was unable to control her emotions as she received almost all the major awards at the 2024 Brit Awards ceremony.

Music – On the other side of the channel, a record has fallen. During the Brit Awards ceremony, the British equivalent of the Victoires de la Musique, singer and composer Ray spent an unforgettable evening enjoying a large portion of the awards given out this Saturday, March 2.

So much so that the young singer who until a few months ago had a foot in anonymity has now become the record holder for the number of awards won at the Brit Awards in a single evening. With six awards received, they easily displaced three giants of British music: the group Blur, Adele and Harry Styles, co-holders of the previous record, with 4 wins in 1995, 2016 and 2023 respectively.

To his now well-collected list of achievements, Ray has included: Song of the Year escapism, Best New Artist, Artist and Album of the Year with their Records my 21st century blues and Best R&B Artist. Without forgetting Songwriter of the Year, an award that she is also the first woman to receive, as the BBC points out.

This was too much for the young artist. “You can’t imagine what this means to me”She said, tears welling up in her eyes when she received the final award of the evening, her grandmother was by her side. , i cry badly on national television “, he said again laughing.

“The artist I was three years ago can’t believe what I see today.”, said the singer whose music veers between R&B and jazz. Honored as Songwriter of the Year, he also took the opportunity to demand fair remuneration for the profession: ” This means that if the songs win big, the writers win too. “, he defended, highlighting the need to give main royalties »For those who write and compose songs.

Many women in the headlines

So this evening marks the end of an era for Ray, who has become an independent artist since 2023 and released her first solo album. Because before that the 26 year old singer had gone through many stages. Born in London, she collaborated for a long time with other artists, including Beyoncé, who at the time was not allowed to release her own albums without her label.

After fighting for it on social networks (in the process she lost her contract but kept her songs), it was the latter that provided her the first platform to launch her solo career. and his hits “Flip a Switch” and especially “Escapism” has naturally become essential music on TikTok.

As for the rest of the ceremony, where venues were expensive considering Ray’s impression, Dua Lipa didn’t fail to shine when she got the chance and walked away with Pop Artist of the Year. But the big surprise came from the International Artist of the Year category which could have easily gone to Taylor Swift. Which wasn’t the case because it was SZA who received it.

For her part, Miley Cyrus received an award for the song flower While female trio Boygenius were crowned International Group of the Year. A list of predominantly female winners which contrasts with the scandal last year when the Brit Awards nominated only men in the Artist of the Year category. This time, there were six women and four men, but in the end Ray won it all.

