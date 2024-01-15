The unusual reaction of the Chavista ambassador to Chile when asked about the murder of a former Venezuelan lieutenant

This Sunday morning, the Communist Party, together with the Gladys Marín Foundation, held a tribute ceremony to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the death of former Chilean representative Gladys Marín. On this occasion, one of those present was the Venezuelan ambassador to Chile, Arévalo Méndez, who was consulted about Ronald Ojeda’s crime.

By: third

While leaving the event, various media outlets present there consulted the Ambassador about the event, who avoided mentioning it and left without making any statement.

The body of Ronald Ojeda, a former military dissident of the Nicolás Maduro regime, was found buried 1.4 meters under water in the middle of a takeover in the commune of Maipu last Friday. As a result of this fact, a 17-year-old minor of Venezuelan nationality was arrested.

Regarding the ambassador’s presence at the event, PC president Lautaro Carmona explained that “I want to be more impartial, the gesture of coming to this activity is of the ambassador. “He knows about the activity because it is public, he knows. Because he has come here and in other places many times to pay tribute to Gladys.”

You can read the full note here third