The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone in Apple’s history and is discounted to 260 euros

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is undoubtedly Apple’s best iPhone and now it has a huge discount of 260 euros for a limited time

The best iPhone in Apple history for 260 euros less

it 260 euro offer The best display ever on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. a cruel discount that leaves The best iPhone at the lowest price in Apple history, It costs less than the regular iPhone 15 Pro with equivalent storage, but it’s only available for the next few hours.

The official price at which Apple sells the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 1,469 euros. In other stores you can find it cheaper, for example on MediaMarkt it costs 1,399 euros and on Amazon it costs 1,379 euros. However, its price on Miravia has dropped due to the spring sale. This iPhone 15 Pro Max is sold through K-tuin famous online store and its price is only 1,199 euros,

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Buy in Miravia Store:iphone 15 pro max

The iPhone 15 Pro is the first iPhone with an aerospace-grade titanium design, and it’s made from the same alloy used by spacecraft on missions to Mars.

We are talking about an iPhone that has exceptional specifications, that excels in all its categories and which is now heavily discounted. No It’s unusual to find an Apple device with such a discount In a store with a full guarantee like K-Tuin through Miravia.

He iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone you can buy, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro but with a much larger battery, larger screen, and a better camera with a 5x telephoto sensor. If we compare the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the iPhone 14 Pro Max we see many important improvements, the main ones being the A17 Pro chip, the titanium design, its great ProMotion screen or the impressive camera system. And now it’s at the best price ever

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Buy in Miravia Store:iphone 15 pro max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has always been designed for the wealthiest of people, but things change with this discount. we are first An iPhone that can last for many years, updated to the latest version of iOS and with impeccable performance, There aren’t many smartphones that can match it, especially at this price, so it’s a unique opportunity Which ends in a few hours.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications Chart

iPhone 15 Pro Max DIMENSIONS 15.99 x 7.67 x 0.83 cm weight 221 grams Screen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED resolution and density 2796 x 1290, 460 dpi screen technologies ProMotion (1-120Hz), TrueTone, 2,000 nits, Dynamic Island, Wide Color Gamut (P3) processor a17 pro to hit 8 GB os ios 17 storage 256, 512 GB and 1 TB camera triple camera 48 megapixel main camera 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera front camera 12 megapixel Battery 29 hours video playback colour’s Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium Other Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 minutes at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield, Action Button, USB-C, LiDAR Scanner, Barometer, High Dynamic Range Gyroscope, High G-Force Accelerometer Face value 1,469 euros (256 GB)

join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. iPadizate receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join the iPadizate Deals Channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.