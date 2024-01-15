The last and surprising epic battle between Walmart and Amazon

Walmart’s latest battle with Amazon is digital advertising. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Walmart and Amazon, the two largest retailers online and in real life, are relying on a reinvented product to sell: advertising space.

Walmart this week confirmed plans to expand the reach of its advertising business through its $2.3 billion acquisition of smart TV maker Vizio, combining Walmart and advertisers with a variety of home devices to “connect with customers.” Type of screen will be availed. (Monitoring?) and other surfaces to promote e-commerce.

Vizio’s move is in line with Walmart’s aggressive advertising expansion. The retailer is on track to grow its advertising revenue nearly 40% this year, more than any other company, according to Insider Intelligence forecasts.

Companies expected to significantly expand their ad sales in 2024 include other companies in the grocery and retail sectors seeking higher margins from digital ads, such as Instacart, Target and, of course, Amazon. Changing your online platform to another system to direct users’ attention and money, This is a natural evolution for these companies, which over the years have also become powerful search engines, hosts of user-generated content (reviews! usernames!), and content publishers.

Walmart’s move to capture more data and advertising power comes as Amazon saw its advertising business grow 27% year over year, according to its most recent quarterly report.

Amazon is already an advertising giant

The market’s respect for Big Tech and willingness to transform digital and legacy operations into advertising portals has manifested itself in other ways. Next week, Amazon, the third player in the world of digital advertising after Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta, will join the elite members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Walgreens is out, and in is the big hybrid technology of e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and online advertising.

Amazon is becoming an ad tech giant Whereas the country’s largest retailer is busy becoming a technology company.

“Digital advertising is the future of Walmart,” Oliver Chen, senior research analyst at TD Cowen, told Yahoo Finance Live.

And while this may seem a little ridiculous at first glance, it’s another way a company can gain advantage through vertical integration: owning stores and signs. Or in this case, screens that act as both.

“There’s a market opportunity in third-party sales, and there is also a huge digital advertising opportunity,” Chen said. Vizio’s smart TV operating system has 18 million accounts.

In another sign of the times, ride-sharing giant Uber will replace JetBlue Airways in the Dow Jones Transportation Average so the index can gain exposure to the ride-sharing industry.

But, as Wall Street has made clear, doing business as a technology platform is not enough for a transportation company run by algorithms and human drivers. Advertising dollars from users searching for Chinese food or returning home are waiting there.

During the company’s recent earnings call earlier this month, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he expects Uber’s advertising business to exceed $1 billion in 2024.

Article Originally written in English By Hamza Shaaban, Yahoo Finance reporter covering markets and the economy. Follow Hamza on Twitter @hashban,

