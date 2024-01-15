The Last of Us Season 2 Star Praises Kaitlyn Dever and Talks First Day of Filming: “We Kind of Ate”

The Last of Us Season 2 star Isabella Merced talks about her first day of filming — and praises co-star Kaitlyn Dever.

Merced plays Dinah, the girlfriend of Bella Ramsey’s Ellie in the second season of the video game adaptation.

“Caitlin is one of the most talented actors I’ve ever worked with,” Merced said. deadline, “My experience has been very limited, although I did have one day of shooting as Dina. And, I must say, we kind of ate out.”

The Madam Web star also praised series co-creator Craig Mazin. “I was a big fan of the second game, I played it in a weekend,” Merced said. “And then I wondered, how would that translate to TV? And Craig Mazin is one of the most talented people — really, I think, a genius. I’m sure if they tested, they’d find that It’s true. And he has a way of bringing these characters to life that no one else can do in such a short amount of time. I love him. He’s amazing.”

Dever plays Abby in The Last of Us Season 2, one of the co-protagonists of the second game.

“I put Kaitlyn in the stupidest place at an event once,” Ramsey tells Us of her first meeting with Dever. “I had Kaitlyn there very briefly while we were waiting for our cars. I knew they were talking to her about casting at the time, so it was just quietly like ‘Hey’ and the number and Things were shared.”

The Last of Us season 2 is scheduled to debut in 2025. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting new TV shows coming up.