He is a candidate! Cruz Azul reaches 5 wins after defeating Tigres

blue Cross Continued to show that they are on the rise in the tournament to become title candidates and now have to beat them 1-0 tigers at home, thanks to the fact that the celestial planets once again imposed “Anselmi style”Applying pressure early, taking advantage of wings and transitions of play Gonzalo Piovi.

Machine He achieved five consecutive wins Completion 2024 And closed his mouth against the critics who thought that Tigres would be the only team that could stop it MachineBut even the runner-up couldn’t stop a team that showed unusual strength.

The only goal of the game came from his own goal. diego reyeswhich flowed in front of a center Uriel Antuna And pushed the ball into his own goal. Nahuel Guzmán, who was alert to take advantage of aerial options, could do nothing in front of a game in which one way or the other it was going to end in goals.

And the Light Blues cannot find any opponent who can stop their new style of play. That strong pressure at the beginning of the opponent has been the grave of all the teams that have been defeated blue Cross In this way he establishes himself as the general leader and is a serious candidate to lift the Cup.

Patience was key for Cruz Azul

Like to try to beat a defense tigers, Rodolfo Rotondi He attempted to score the biggest goal of the tournament, but his scissor shot went wide of the frame after Antuna headed in a cross at the far post.

clear answer to tigers was from oziel herrera Juan Bruneta then stole the ball in the light blue exit and worked his way to the forward who fired the ball home while attempting a powerful shot.

Before the first part ends, Faravelli The ball crashed into Carioca after receiving a pass from huiscas In the classic attacking play of the machine that has given such good results in the tournament with overflow on the wing. The Argentine kicked the post in anger when the substitute failed.

antuna He was able to dress up as the hero on a few occasions, first in a shot that was rejected by Nahuel and also sepulveda He could not score a goal after receiving a pass from Rotondi and then in the second half he tried to make a strong shot but the goal was missed.

cement line

Then the game for the goal started blue Cross In a devastating counterattack. not this time too Andre-Pierre Gignac Could change history like the cat that died Sports City Stadium at the hands of A blue Cross.

Only a fight at the end of the game overshadowed the victory as there was a fierce scuffle between the two teams on the field. For this reason, Tigres defender Eduardo Tercero and Tigres defender Cruz Azul Villar Ditta He was expelled.

Thus blue Cross They equaled the mark of 5 consecutive wins from the Apertura 2022, having finished in the quarterfinals in that tournament.

In that competition, Machine They finished the regular stage with four consecutive wins and later defeated Lyon by a score of 1–0 in the repechage. However, in the Liguilla they were tied in the first leg. Monterey And then they lost 3-0 Raidos Stadium.