Medicine degree in San Jorge is delayed

St. George’s University It was announced this week that it was being postponed Implementation of medical degreescheduled for the next course, coinciding with the next start of the registration process, although he said he was “Strongly Committed” With the inclusion of this degree in its future academic offering.

Principal of the center Mohd. silvia carrascal, He highlighted in a statement that this is “key” to promoting it.An academic proposal that responds to the needs of society and specifically that of Aragon”, continuing its commitment to the training of professionals in the health sector, which is so essential today.

That’s why he gave this assurance “The University of San Jorge will continue to work on the comprehensive training of future generations of students At the highest level, prioritizing its strategy in the implementation of degrees such as medicine, “They will contribute to solving social problems like shortage of doctors”, The Rector also believes that this need for doctors and USJ’s track record in the health sciences support this aspiration.

Since 2008, USJ has offered degrees in the field of health and currently the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of San Jorge offers seven degrees: Bioinformatics, Biomedicine, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Psychology announced this week that they are postponing the implementation of medicine degrees scheduled for next academic year, as well as the next academic year. Start of registration processHowever she said she was “strongly committed” to incorporating this degree into her future academic offerings.

The centre’s rector, Silvia Carrascal, highlighted in a statement that it is “important” to promote “An academic proposal that responds to the needs of society and of Aragon in particular”To continue its commitment to the training of professionals in the health sector, which is so essential today.

That’s why he gave this assurance “The University of San Jorge will continue to work on the comprehensive training of future generations of students at the highest level.” Prioritizing its strategy in the implementation of degrees such as medicine, “will contribute to solving social problems such as the shortage of doctors.” The Rector also believes that this need for doctors and USJ’s track record in the health sciences support this aspiration.

Since 2008, USJ has offered degrees in the field of health and currently the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of San Jorge offers seven degrees: Bioinformatics, Biomedicine, Physical Activity and Sports Science, Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Psychology