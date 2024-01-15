The latest video of Elon Musk’s robot appears to be filmed with a phone from 2002

Elon Musk shared a new video on Saturday starring Optimus, the robot Tesla is working on from 2021, But anyone who tries to watch the video will immediately notice something strange. The Optimus clip is so low-quality and pixelated that it looks like it was filmed with a two-decade-old flip phone.

New video posted and viewed Saturday morning 35 million times While writing these lines. But in the video, Optimus is shown just walking without doing anything. This would have been very impressive. around 2013 Since it’s relatively difficult to get machines that run like humans, it’s not entirely clear why Musk would want the world to. Seeing Optimus walk like that.

,UPDATE, 3:58 PM ET: sometime in the last 30 minutes elon musk video

This was changed to include a higher resolution version. Interestingly, Tweets that have been edited will usually show a note at the bottom saying that a Tweet was edited and when it happened, but Musk’s tweet doesn’t indicate anything. Has been changed. We’ve checked with Twitter to see if Musk has any special rules as the owner of the social media platform and will update this post if we find out. Back. The remainder of this publication has been preserved for posterity.)

Aside from the growing technological achievements, why does this video look so terrible? We weren’t the only ones to notice the strangely pixelated quality, as many Musk fans also joked about the blurriness.

One user joked, “Was this filmed with potatoes?”

Another X user joked, “Same photographer?”

bigfoot photo,Tesla did not immediately respond to questions about this new Optimus video emailed Saturday.

Musk introduced Optimus in the summer of 2021 with an unconventional presentation that really made it seem like the billionaire was desperate to promote anything from the future. That year’s Tesla AI Day featured no actual robot, but instead featured someone dressed in a black and white suit, already walking like a stereotypical robot.

start dancing a jig,Tesla’s robots have made progress since the joke’s first reveal, but Optimus still has some way to go before it can catch up. The most advanced robots of 2020. Atlas, a humanoid robot created by Boston Dynamics, started learning

Retrieve in 2016standing same year on one legdoing Cartwheel in 2017and achieved parkour style jump in 2018, And Atlas is still making progress in ways that compete with the way humans actually move. Last year, the Atlas robot showed the ability to manipulate its environment

Navigate complex work sites,Optimus has improved since it was first announced, but it has a long way to go if it wants to catch up with a company like Boston Dynamics. Probably the most impressive thing we’ve seen Optimus do is fold laundry, but if you look closely in the video, there was a person standing off-screen, mimicking the movements. And, frankly, this is what technology has made possible.

since the 1960s,Could Tesla really develop an autonomous robot that could serve as a domestic servant like Musk?

Has promised, only time will tell. But we're waiting for that future version It's been more than a century now, Robotics is hard. But we can certainly continue to dream.