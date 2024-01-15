The US and the United Kingdom launch attacks on 18 more Houthi targets in Yemen: “They will face consequences if their attacks do not stop”

The US and the United Kingdom launch another round of attacks on 18 Houthi targets in Yemen: “If they do not stop their illegal attacks they will have to face consequences” (EFE)

The Pentagon confirmed this Saturday that the armed forces usa And this United Kingdom led another round of Attacks on 18 Houthi positions In Yemen. The maneuver was supported by Allies – including Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand – and made it possible to neutralize key insurgent sites.

The Defense Secretary reported, “Necessary and proportionate strikes were directed specifically against 18 Houthi targets at eight locations in Yemen,” including weapons warehouses, drones, underwater vehicles, air defense systems, radar, and even That a helicopter was also involved. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and specified that in his country’s case the fighters flying from the USS Dwight were attended by D. Eisenhower.

“We will continue to make it clear to the Houthis If they do not stop their illegal attacks they will have to face the consequences“which harm the economies of the Middle East, cause environmental damage and interfere with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries,” he said. “The United States will not hesitate to take action as necessary to protect life and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most vital waterways.”He concluded emphatically.

Austin assured that neither the United States nor allies will hesitate to take action as necessary (AP)

The attack came as the Houthis stepped up their attacks on Israeli and allied ships and also came after the rebel leader warned against involving underwater weapons.

“In these operations, we also proceeded A Ascent In terms of intensity and type, This includes the activation of missiles, drones, military ships and Introduction to underwater weaponsWhich is worrying for the enemy,” Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi announced this Thursday.

Since November 19, the group has carried out at least 57 attacks, two of them this week, which ended with one ship setting fire and another sinking with severe damage caused by missile attacks.

That’s why For the fourth time since January 12 – and for the second time this month – American and British armies carry out similar operations. From the beginning, President Joe Biden and other Western counterparts assured they would not tolerate attacks by the pro-Iran group that threaten free navigation in the Red Sea or leave the region at risk of escalating conflict.

However, this is no easy task as the opposition has the support of tehran, for its supply and operation. “We never said that we have wiped all its capabilities off the map. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh explained the scope of their attacks, We know that the Houthis have a large arsenal, they are very capable, they have sophisticated weapons and that’s because they keep getting them from Iran .

The Houthis have launched about 57 attacks and promised to intensify them (Reuters)

In any case, simultaneously with these large maneuvers, ships deployed in the water continue to operate and disable enemy missiles. Also on Saturday, the destroyer USS Mason shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile that was launched from areas controlled by the Houthis and probably targeted the MV Torn Thor, a US-flagged oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Aden .

On the other hand, Washington’s Justice Department announced charges a day earlier against four people accused of carrying Iranian-made weapons into the country. This material was seized by Navy SEAL soldiers and Coast Guard agents on 11 January, thus preventing it from falling into enemy hands.

(With information from AFP and EFE)