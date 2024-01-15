Star look of the week: Emma Watson’s unbeatable dress to copy and shop

Have style with the wave of a magic wand? is one of the characteristics ofEmma Watson, saga eternal hermione granger harry poteProved it again during R milan fashion week,

Star Look: Blake Lively’s Super Bowl dress to copy and shop

The muse of Chanel and Lancôme, the Franco-British also lends its characteristics prada, So the 33-year-old actress traveled to Italy to attend the show of the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for the house.

This February 21, Emma Watson became immortal by leaving her Milanese hotel A chic, timeless and easily imitated outfit, The actress opted for a long trench coat, underneath which she wore a cropped Oxford shirt and bleached jeans. Due to the cold of winter, he had casually tied a camel sweater around his shoulders. A leather bag from Prada and Chelsea boots completed this no-fuss look. Here’s how to make it your own.

Emma Watson’s star look. ©Dr

“Shopping List”

Flowing trench coat, Mango – 69.99 euros

501 original, levy – 130 euros

Shetland sweater, Benetton – 41.95 euros

Striped shirt, Polo Ralph Lauren – 170 euros

Chelsea boots, Mister Mustache – 210 euros