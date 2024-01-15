The Mexican national team announced its starting eleven to face the USA.

jaime lozano he plays with it Henry Martin, The Mexican National Team announced this ’11’ starter which he will face Concacaf Nations League final from this perspective usaWhere it is clear that the Aztec strategist chose to proceed America Above santiago jimenez,

He jimmy decided to repeat Henry Martin, who started last Thursday against panamaSo the sacrifice was again the battering ram Feyenoordwhich was there even before the last duel showed his anger Not to see action in the semi-final duel.

What is Mexico’s stance against the United States?

mexican team go out with Guillermo Ochoa in goal, while behind it there will be a line of four, composed of: george sanchez (Porto), johan vásquez (Genoa), Cesar Montes (Almería) and Jesús Gallardo (Rayados).

midfield tricolor will be led by edson alvarez (West Ham), who will be with luis chavez (Dynamo Moscow) and for the Pachuca player, Eric Sanchez.

juicy Since he chose to do so, his main doubt in the axis of attack was removed Henry Martin and not for santiago jimenez, so the Aguilas forward will take on the scoring duties this Sunday; Similarly, the offensive will be complemented hirving lozanoBecause Julian Quinones He had some muscle problems, although that could change. Ultimately, Mexico will have Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) as a winger.