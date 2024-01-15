The Nazar-Ouzmendi fight, Chirinos with the viral dance and what he threw at Olimpia
Edric Menjivar’s reaction when Motagua Bar threw stones and other objects at him.
These are photos of Olimpia’s victory (0-2) against Motagua in the Capital Classic on the seventh matchday of the 2024 Clausura tournament at the National Chelato Uclès stadium.
|Photos: David Romero and Alex Perez
The Motagua-Olympia Capital Classic was well attended at the National Chelato Uclés Stadium in Tegucigalpa.
Before the start of the game, Motagua and Olimpia players came onto the field, greeting and smiling at each other.
Brian Beckels welcomes Roman Rubilio Castillo with this warm hug.
With Diego Vázquez and Pedro Troglio absent due to punishment, it was Junior Izaguirre and Gustavo Reggi who took charge of the Capital Classic.
Reynaldo Rueda was the visitor to the National Chelato Uclís stadium during the Motagua-Olympia Classic.
Reynaldo Rueda takes photos with fans in the box at the National Chelato Uclès stadium.
Agustín Ozmendi did not have an easy time against the Olimpia defense and was well marked.
In the first minutes of the game, Edric Menjivar had problems with his cleats and had to change them midway through the game.
Michael Chirinos was Classic’s gunslinger and he fired a shot to sign off a tremendous goal that put Olympia ahead.
This is how Michael Chirinos scored his first goal of the championship after returning from football in Costa Rica.
Michael Chirinos’ joy after his great goal that put Olimpia ahead in the capital’s Clasico against Motagua.
Olympia players celebrating Michael Chirinos’ spectacular goal.
Michael Chirinos is a lover of social media and celebrated his goal with this famous TikTok dance.
Michael Chirinos celebrated with a “Run, Run, Run” motorcycle dance. Without any doubt he stepped up and produced an excellent performance with a great goal.
Gustavo Reggi, Olympia technical assistant, celebrating the great goal of Michael Chirinos.
Agustín Ozmendi on the field after a foul by Julian Martínez.
Roman Rubilio Castillo returned to play a Capital Classic after three years. He argued with the fourth referee before entering.
Michael Chirinos came off the bench and was applauded by the Olympia fans after his spectacular goal.
Justin Arboleda scored the second goal for Olimpia and all eyes were on him.
Justin Arboleda reached three goals in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
Justin Arboleda celebrates after winning the classic with Olimpia 0-2.
Olimpia is undefeated and has now won 39 games without losing in the Honduras National League.
Furthermore, Olimpia played 12 consecutive games without losing against its bitterest rival (10 in the league and 2 in CONCACAF).
Olympia coaching staff celebrating the final 0-2 of the match.
There was a fight between Andy Nazar and Agustín Ozmendi at the end of the game.
Andy Nazar and Agustin Ozmendi were facing each other and there was pushing and shoving.
Andy Najar joins Carlos Argueta. The fight started from here.
In the end, the heroes of the battle were torn apart by their own comrades. Did Edwin Rodriguez say anything to Agustin Ozmendi? They reunited after their battle in last year’s Grand Final.
Rubilio Castillo’s pain on his return to a Capital Classic. The Motagua forward left Nacional sad and frustrated after the defeat against Olimpia.
The sadness of Motagua’s players in the defeat against Olimpia (0-2).
Jonathan Rougier walked off sadly after losing the New Capital Classic against Olympia.
Olimpia players took some time to enter the locker room after the end of the game due to objects being thrown by the Motagua bar.
Edric Menjívar responded by booing the Motaguense fans before entering the locker room.
Olympia players fled into the locker room tunnel while police officers tried to save them.
The commissioner of the Capital Classic collected the stones and other objects that Motagua fans threw at Olimpia players after the game.
Motagua could be fined for throwing stones and other objects on the field by its fans.
