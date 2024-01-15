Honor El Salvador has surprised lovers of technology and good taste with the latest members of the Honor X series. These are the HONOR X7b and HONOR X8B, which come in the company of their brothers HONOR X5 Plus, HONOR X6a and HONOR X6a Plus.

With the availability of these five smartphones in the country, the brand once again reaffirms its commitment to offering devices that meet the needs of existing users who look for more premium features in a mid-range phone.

“We are sure that those who are currently looking for a new phone will fall in love at first sight with one of the smartphones we are introducing today. The new HONOR Mauricio Cestoni, Marketing Manager of Honor El Salvador.

Cestoni added, “In addition, this new smartphone update includes extraordinary features that you should not miss, so we invite you to visit your favorite telephone operator or store and see for yourself the quality that HONOR brings to the country. We do.”

With a long-lasting 5,330mAh battery, 108MP main camera, ample storage, and ultra-bright display, honor x7b It offers all-day connectivity, as well as impressive hardware that meets a variety of needs and delivers an exceptional, seamless user experience.

In addition to its powerful battery and main camera that delivers super-clear images, this smartphone offers an immersive audiovisual experience thanks to its 6.8-inch Honor FullView hypertransmissive screen that supports FHD resolution with Circadian Night Display and visual Care also includes its dynamic dimming. ,

In terms of sound, this smartphone incorporates advanced audio capabilities due to sound field expansion algorithms and scene-based optimization, guaranteeing an immersive audio experience, perfect for watching series, movies, games or checking social networks. Perfect for.

On the other hand, new honor x8b It stands out primarily for being a versatile device full of technological innovations in its camera system. This phone has a 108MP main camera, 5MP wide-angle and depth cameras, and 2MP macro camera. Its camera system features a new sensor that adopts Nonpixel Plus technology to further improve performance in low light conditions. And its excellent 50MP selfie camera that guarantees the best portraits and group photos.

This versatile smartphone has a stunning design that combines slimness, comfort and style. With a thickness of only 6.78 mm, it is one of the thinnest smartphones available in the market, thinner than a pencil.

The HONOR X8b also features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display that takes users’ visual experience to the next level. Its high screen-to-body ratio and thin bezels maximize immersion in visual content. Additionally, the smartphone includes Magic Capsule at the top of the screen for the first time, which presents dynamic information from apps in real time.

And for performance that doesn’t compromise battery life, powered by the HONOR 6nm processor and supported by the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU and Qualcomm® Kryo™ 265 GPU, the HONOR X8b delivers great processing power without compromising battery life.

With the same HONOR seal of quality and innovation, these smartphones share features like their exceptional 5,200mAh battery, screen size and dimensions. But each one has features that will fascinate users.

The long-lasting battery allows all three models to last more than a day without recharging, allowing users to enjoy their favorite applications for hours; For example: spending up to 27.6 hours browsing the Internet and 17.9 hours watching videos on YouTube.

The HONOR X5, despite being the smallest in this update, stands out with its super beautiful design and its large 90Hz screen. Furthermore, it is known for its 50MP dual cameras and 64GB of internal memory compatible with HONOR RAM Turbo.

Additionally, it has a 50MP triple camera to capture every last detail in every shot.

The upgraded version of HONOR X6a is its Plus version. The device boosts its features by offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. Additionally, the Plus version offers ultra-clear photos thanks to its high definition camera, all this and more is backed by a super battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge that can charge up to 31% in just 20 minutes.

