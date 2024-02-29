Jonathan Rodriguez will leave the US a week after his disgusting behavior

The Uruguay striker has an offer on the table that some consider ‘unacceptable’ and his time with Azulcrema would be nearing an end.

jonathan rodriguez He was one of the heroes of the previous edition of Young Classic, after an ugly gesture that did not go unnoticed by the fans. After a narrow victory America Club About this blue CrossA fight broke out on the pitch at the Azteca stadium, also involving the Uruguayan strikers.

,Cabecita ‘pushed the cement workers’ physical trainer from behind and also gave shocks to Angel Sepulveda, For fans of La Maquina, who consider the Uruguayan one of their ultimate idols, this represents a low blow to the ever-present affection and admiration for one of La Novena’s protagonists.

Well, it’s only been a week since that fateful meetingRodriguez will be the one to leave El Nido. Various media outlets that keep a close eye on the future of Club América talk about an irresistible offer that the player does not want to give up.

“They keep telling me the MLS offer is much higher than the current one, Cabesita wants to leave because the offer is attractive enough and he tells me he is already checking out houses in Portland“, commented Gibran Arrague regarding the future of the Uruguayan scorer.

survey Do you think Jonathan Rodriguez is one of the best forwards in Cruz Azul’s history? Do you think Jonathan Rodriguez is one of the best forwards in Cruz Azul’s history? 424 people have already voted

Cruz Azul fans request nod for Jonathan Rodriguez

The disciplinary commission investigated the incidents that occurred at the Young Classic and reprimanded only one member of the Las Águilas coaching staff, who was suspended for two games as well as a financial fine. Cement fans consider the punishment inadequate and say that Jonathan Rodriguez also deserves punishment.

“Pinché Sepúlveda, you must have grabbed the little head by the neck, for the Arbitration Commission @Arbitraje_MX Overall, it is a sign of affection and there is no punishment or anything in it, so they already know the beginning of the fight, Zero kicks, not a single slap, what happened today, grabbed the neck and the matter was resolved.” “This is punishment for pushing Cabasita“, are part of the comments from Cruz Azul fans after learning about the sanction.

How did Jonathan Rodriguez perform with Cruz Azul?

Jonathan Rodriguez is one of the foreign forwards with the best average in front of goal in the history of the Cement Institute, He arrived for the 2019 Clausura and scored 50 goals and provided 12 assists in 108 matches played with the Cruz Azul shirt. He was the scoring champion and also scored the goal that gave La Máquina victory in the 2021 Guardianes Final against Santos Laguna.