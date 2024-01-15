Anne Hathaway stuns at Versace Fashion Show afterparty (Video) – Actu Cinema

Anne Hathaway knows how to move her body!

The Les Miserables star, 41, showed off her dancing skills by dancing to Nicki Minaj’s 2014 hit “Anaconda” at a party after the Versace show presentation at Milan Fashion Week on Friday night.

In a clip that went viral on social media, Hathaway – who sat front row during the parade along with K-pop stars Hyunjin and Ningning – is seen twerking in the middle of a dance circle while a voiceover sings along to the song. Ringing in several times: “Oh my God, look at her butt!”

The audience, including stylist Donatella Versace, cheers him on enthusiastically, but no one joins the artist in his movements.

Fans of the rapper – known collectively as ‘Barbz’ – took to social media to congratulate the actress for her impromptu performance, for which she wore a black and white checkered crop top with a matching skirt Was. “I’m not wrong about loving this woman,” one fan wrote. Another wrote: “She’s my favorite party girl.” One fan joked: “Petition to change the Oscars opening number to this number immediately.”