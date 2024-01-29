The palliative care network in Spain is inadequate, concentrating 50% of health expenditure

Improving the care of COPD patients with palliative needs in Prince of Asturias





The research project started in 2019 with very good results through joint work between the La Paz Hospital and the Care Directorate of the Northern Region of Madrid (ESAD) and the Home Care Team of the Community of Madrid, which received the award. Best of European Communication at the 2019 International Palliative Congress held in Berlin.

Clinical ultrasound improves quality of life for patients receiving palliative care





A review conducted by internal medicine and palliative care professionals from six hospitals in the country confirms that it avoids unnecessary invasive maneuvers and provides valuable assistance to health workers for diagnosis and therapeutic adjustment.

Experts call for inclusion of palliative care for CKD patients





Nearly 300 professionals will meet on September 22 at the CaixaForum Auditorium in Madrid to participate in the IV Conference on Renal Supportive and Palliative Care, organized by SECPAL and the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN).

25% of patients receiving palliative care require sedation





Between 70% and 80% of internal medicine patients seeking medical care have palliative needs at some point in their lives.

Spain has suspended palliative care





We have an average of 0.6 palliative care units per 100,000 inhabitants, including the recommended 2, one hospital and one home.

Dementia patients need universal palliative medicine





The Spanish Society of Psychogeriatrics has developed its IV course on multidisciplinary care and intervention in dementia at the Madrid headquarters of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra.