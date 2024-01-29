The palliative care network in Spain is inadequate, concentrating 50% of health expenditure

During the I SEMPAL conference for residents, which brings together a hundred professionals from all over Spain, Dr. Alberto Alonso highlighted the important role of palliative medicine in providing truly personalized care to patients.
“In Spain we are starting to have a palliative care network, but it is inadequate, and we do not have this form of care standardized, despite the fact that there is already clear scientific evidence that when these teams present, the number of hospitalizations is reduced. Less invasive procedures and improved quality of life” … + Read more
Improving the care of COPD patients with palliative needs in Prince of Asturias
The research project started in 2019 with very good results through joint work between the La Paz Hospital and the Care Directorate of the Northern Region of Madrid (ESAD) and the Home Care Team of the Community of Madrid, which received the award. Best of European Communication at the 2019 International Palliative Congress held in Berlin. +Read more
Clinical ultrasound improves quality of life for patients receiving palliative care
A review conducted by internal medicine and palliative care professionals from six hospitals in the country confirms that it avoids unnecessary invasive maneuvers and provides valuable assistance to health workers for diagnosis and therapeutic adjustment. +Read more
Experts call for inclusion of palliative care for CKD patients
Nearly 300 professionals will meet on September 22 at the CaixaForum Auditorium in Madrid to participate in the IV Conference on Renal Supportive and Palliative Care, organized by SECPAL and the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN). +Read more
25% of patients receiving palliative care require sedation
Between 70% and 80% of internal medicine patients seeking medical care have palliative needs at some point in their lives. +Read more
Spain has suspended palliative care
We have an average of 0.6 palliative care units per 100,000 inhabitants, including the recommended 2, one hospital and one home. +Read more
Dementia patients need universal palliative medicine
The Spanish Society of Psychogeriatrics has developed its IV course on multidisciplinary care and intervention in dementia at the Madrid headquarters of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra. +Read more