The Path to Happiness: How to Increase Serotonin Naturally Without the Need for Medication

The discovery of serotonin as a natural tool to improve overall well-being and mental health may be the key to achieving happiness without the need for drugs.



Happiness. Photo Unsplash.

search Happiness often leads to exploring further avenues medicinesAnd the key may lie in the natural increase in serotoninCall “Happiness hormone”, This neurotransmitter plays an important role in various aspects of overall well-being, including regulation of mood, emotions, sleep, and the circadian clock.

serotoninKnown for its impact sexual activity, blood clotting and bowel movements, closely linked to emotional balance, low concentration of neurotransmitter Can cause adverse effects, such as low mood, insomnia, and anxiety, and may even contribute to Depression,

Serotonin is considered the “hormone of happiness”. Photo: Unsplash.

In this regard, researcher Mohd. Alec Copen published a work in a prestigious magazine The British Journal of Psychiatry in which he raised “Serotonergic hypothesis”who suggested that adding tryptophan to monoamine oxidase inhibitors (the first type of antidepressant discovered) increased the potency of the latter effect.

It is very likely that chemical substances Of brain, Environment And this genetic factors Serotonin plays a fundamental role in development, although there is still not enough evidence to support this theory.

However, the magazine healthline Some strategies for increasing serotonin without resorting to drugs were highlighted.

How to Produce Serotonin Naturally

Dietary Adjustment: is it important eat foods rich in tryptophan , an amino acid converted into serotonin in the brain. Examples include turkey, salmon, and tofu. Additionally, studies show that combining these foods with insulin-raising carbohydrates may promote the arrival of tryptophan in the brain.

regular exercise: Physical activity, especially aerobic exercise such as swimming, cycling, brisk walking or running, triggers tryptophan release Creating a favorable environment for its arrival in the blood, into the brain.

massage Therapy: A review of studies shows that massage therapy not only provides relaxation, but may also increase blood pressure levels. serotonin And dopamineNeurotransmitters associated with mood.

Physical exercise helps in the secretion of serotonin. Photo: Unsplash.