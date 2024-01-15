The Princess of Wales says she is suffering from cancer; in chemotherapy

Princess Catherine of Wales said on Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

His condition was revealed in a video message recorded on Wednesday and broadcast on Friday after weeks of speculation on social media about his whereabouts and health since he was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery in January .

Kate (Catalina) asks for “time, space and privacy” while undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.”

Kate, 42, had not been seen in public since Christmas until this week when she walked by a farm shop near her home in Windsor with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne. A video of what happened had not surfaced.

Princess Kate of Wales said on Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The video announcement comes after weeks of speculation on social media about his whereabouts and health since he was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery in January. pic.twitter.com/avEJxHJ8IR -Associated Press (@AP) 22 March 2024

Kensington Palace has provided few details about Kate’s condition other than to say that it is not cancer-related, that the surgery was successful and that the recovery will keep the princess away from public duties until April.

The news is another blow to the royal family following the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer, which was discovered during a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, has retired from public duties while undergoing cancer treatment, although he often appears in photographs at meetings with government officials and dignitaries and has even been seen visiting church.

Kate, on the other hand, remained out of sight, leading to weeks of speculation and gossip. An attempt to debunk the rumors by publishing a photo of him with his three smiling children on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom failed when the Associated Press and other news agencies retracted the image because it had been manipulated.

Kate issued a statement the next day admitting that she liked to “experiment with editing” and apologized for “any confusion” the photo caused. But this had no effect on the speculation.

Even footage published by The Sun and TMZ showed Kate and William shopping, sparking a new wave of rumors, with some armchair sleuths refusing to believe that Kate was in the video. Was shown.

Earlier this week, a British privacy watchdog said it was investigating a report that staff at the private London hospital where she was treated had tried to spy on her medical records, While she was a stomach surgery patient.

The former Kate Middleton, who married William in a fairy tale in 2011, has boosted the popularity and appeal of the British monarchy around the world more than any royal since Princess Diana.

The princess is the eldest of three siblings who grew up in the wealthy area of ​​Berkshire, west of London. Middleton’s background is not aristocratic and the British press often refers to Kate as a “commoner” who married a royal.

Kate attended the private girls’ school Marlborough College and then the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met William around 2001. Previously friends and housemates, their relationship became public when they were photographed together during a ski holiday in Switzerland in 2004. ,

Kate graduated in 2005 with a degree in art history and a budding relationship with the prince.

