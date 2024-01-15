Colombian football player Guillermo Beltran passes away

Latin American football is in mourning, Colombian football Guillermo Dennis Beltran He died at the age of 24, in the middle of his team’s training session. Real Santa Cruz Sports Club.

According to the team leader, the cause of death was asphyxiation due to which the forward collapsed, although efforts were made to immediately take him to a nearby clinic, but he died on the way. Adolfo Soria Galvaro.

“He was training normally and fell. They tried to revive him, but he died when he was transferred to a clinic.

The club reported the death of the footballer through its social networks, in the statement they highlighted Value And its significance was not only for them, but also for friends and friends.

“He was more than a talented player: he was a friend. A teammate and an inspiration to many. His passion and tireless spirit for the game will always be missed and valued.”

President of the Bolivian Football Federation, Fernando Costaexpressed his condolences and assured that he will give his full support to the club and family.

What teams did Guillermo Beltran play for?

Guillermo Denis Beltrán started out as a youth player in the Colombian Atlético Nacional youth team, but his debut did not occur until 2020 Lions FCFrom another division of the same country.

In 2021 he began his international career by arriving for free fc grazing From the second division of Paraguay, where he barely lasted a semester, and ended up in Tacuari FBC in the same country; After one and a half years he signed for blonde wildebeest In exchange for approximately 25 thousand euros.

After a move through Paraguay, he arrived at his last team in June 2023, Royal Santa CruzWhere he barely played for nine months and completed 15 games, in which he contributed one goal and two assists.