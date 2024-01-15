Discover the paradise island where Angelina Jolie spends her holidays

How about your next holiday to Seychelles? And what if, even more, you were invited to live on a private island in this paradise archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean? Thus you would be following in the footsteps of actress Angelina Jolie, who likes to regularly stay in a private villa on the North Island. Welcome to the island paradise of Seychelles!

Dazzle! It is an appropriate term to describe the northern island in the Seychelles archipelago. Lush, luxurious, ultra-private, surrounded by beaches worthy of the wildest dreams, North Island caters to the most demanding of its wealthy clientele which includes many celebrities.

This is where Kate Middleton and Prince William spent their honeymoon in complete discretion.

Right off the bat, we understand that American actress Angelina Jolie has fallen in love with this place. The woman who has been awarded the title of one of the most traveled women in the world sees many advantages in resting in the Seychelles. Having been involved in numerous charitable commitments and supporting various humanitarian causes in Africa, the proximity of Seychelles, which is an independent state as well as part of the African continent, seemed a perfect fit for him. Constantly the target of paparazzi, the isolation offered by the North Island is a major asset for the star.

Additionally, since her two children are from Africa and she loves to travel with her children, this is a way to give them a chance to reconnect with their roots occasionally. Moreover, the star has already said in an interview that traveling is a great way to broaden your horizons.



Archive photo, Getty Images



luxurious villa

According to reports, if Angelina Jolie likes the isolation of the North Island, it is because she can be assured of holidaying there without any hassle. Guardian, The intimacy is complete. It has a population of 148 people, mainly service workers, cooks and cooks.

This island, located at the northern end of the Seychelles archipelago, about thirty kilometers north-west of the main island of Mahé, really does seem like the ideal place for a peaceful holiday. It offers villas that offer a natural environment combining luxury and comfort.



Villa, Living Room.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



There are 11 villas spread across this charming 2 km long island.2 Emerald surrounded by water. In addition to a few coves, there are four beaches: East Beach, West Beach (also known as Grande Anse), Honeymoon Cove and Dive Beach, which is an ideal place for diving.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



If a private chef can prepare meals suitable for select clients to eat in complete privacy in their villa, one can also head to the piazza on East Beach, the natural focal point of the island, for a sophisticated dinner.



Pool overlooking the Eastern Beach.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



Furthermore, a wellness zone and a yoga center have been set up to enjoy a holistic experience of body and mind.

Of course, many water activities are also offered, such as guided boat trips or hiking in the hills, allowing you to enjoy the breathtaking view.

brutus

In Seychelles, we are keen to protect the environment and wildlife, including giant tortoises. The North Island is no exception. This is where we find Brutus, the most famous of all the island’s giant tortoises. Its age is estimated to be at least 160 years old. The majestic tortoise weighs 450 pounds and has a shell length of five feet. It is not unusual to see these species of turtles live up to 200 years.



You can find giant tortoises there.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



We travel to the North Island by helicopter, which is a 15-minute flight from Seychelles International Airport.

Explore Seychelles

To discover the Seychelles, we head to the main island of Mahé, where the capital, Victoria, is located. If Mahé has many attractions, you should know that the archipelago consists of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, north-east of the island of Madagascar and north of Mauritius and Reunion. Only about thirty islands are inhabited.

It has world famous beaches, lush forests and coral reefs. The islands are granite or coral, which explains the presence of granite cliffs carved by erosion that punctuate some of the beaches, offering a postcard setting.



Sunset over the sea.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



One of the most famous, Anse Source d’Argent beach is considered by many in the tourism industry to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Its impressive granite rocks and clear, crystal-clear waters make it an ideal place to practice water sports. snorkeling,



The famous Anse Source d’Argent beach.



Photo provided by North Island Seychelles



About Angelina Jolie

Born in Los Angeles in 1975, she comes from a family of actors. His father Jon Voight and his mother Marcheline Bertrand (French-American) were both actors.

She takes her first name from her Quebec great-grandmother Angelina Leduc, who was originally from Sainte-Anne-de-la-Parade.

Angelina Jolie speaks French, her mother taught her the language and all of her children speak it fluently after studying in France. Angelina Jolie has acted in approximately thirty films in her career.

He has been honored with an Oscar, three Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Apart from being an actress, she is also a director, screenwriter and producer.

She is the mother of six children, three of whom were adopted from war-torn countries. She has three biological children from her relationship with Brad Pitt.