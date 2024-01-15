The Rayados defeated Mazatlán to regain the lead and remain undefeated. TUDN Liga MX

striped lost 2-1 Mazatlan FC to regain leadership Completion 2024 and remained the only undefeated team in the tournament after 11 days of play.

team of Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz Thanks to the goal, they took advantage of the home ground and achieved their seventh win of the season. Gerardo Arteaga And German Bertram,

at 18 minutes, sebastian vegas He launched a sensational long pass from his own area in search of brandon vazquez He was unable to comb the ball, but the feint allowed the ball to reach the end of the field where it appeared arteaga who controlled his chest and hit a left cross that beat hugo gonzalez,

Monterrey took the lead before halftime BBVA Stadium, Jordi Cortizo made a great filtered pass sergio canales Joe stood in front of the frame and took a shot that was saved by Gonzalez; The rebound headed to left field where Arteaga was preparing for his double, but berteraam He accelerated and scored his third goal of the tournament.

Conneros got hurt brian rubio At minute 36. The forward went to the grass after feeling muscle discomfort and was replaced by Luis Amarilla.

A mistake by Rayados was costly and Mazatlán scored. Omar Govea lost the ball in the beginning and Yellow He stole it to take a shot from outside the area to the bottom left corner esteban andrada At minute 59.

He VAR Was the hero after canceling a penalty in favor of Monterrey in the 80th minute maxi meza hit the ball on the face jair diaz, Referee César Arturo Ramos called a handball due to the speed of the ball’s trajectory, but changed his decision after watching replays.

While Mazatlán FC Ismael Rescalvo They suffered their sixth defeat in the tournament and were stuck at 15th position with nine points.

