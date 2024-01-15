Did Josh Allen Attend the Oscars With Hailee Steinfeld?

Last night was Hollywood’s biggest night as the annual Oscars were handed out to the best performers in the filmmaking business.

Most of the Bills mafia and NFL football fans were wondering if this would be the time when Bills QB1 Josh Allen would come into the public eye as a couple with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

It seems the football star took the night off as Hailey was without her boyfriend at the Oscars and after-parties.

Allen noted that the couple had been trying to keep their relationship private and were upset when some photographers spotted the couple on vacation in Mexico last year.

So while Josh wasn’t present at this year’s Oscars in person, the couple is still looking strong and doing a good job of trying to keep their situation out of the public eye.

In case you missed her visit to the Oscars red carpet, check out some photos of Hailee Steinfeld.

