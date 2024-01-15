A tourist died and a soldier went missing after being swept away by waves off the coast of Condado.

One bather died and another is still missing after being swept away by the ocean waves at the beach located behind the Ventana al Mar park in Condado. Puerto Rico Police Bureau reported,

Preliminary reports from uniformed police indicate that they received a call at around 7:31 pm yesterday on Sunday A call to the 9-1-1 emergency system reporting that two people had been swept into the water Due to which personnel from the Municipal Medical Emergency and Emergency Management Bureau of San Juan, along with the Coast Guard, had to converge on the scene and respond to the situation.

indicated that One body was rescued from the water and taken to the emergency room at Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital. Where the doctor on duty certified his death.

The deceased was identified as Charles Victor Daniel Poor, 20 years old and resident of Illinois,

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to search for a soldier who was on the shore with his family and jumped into the sea to save the tourist. Rescuers have found no trace of 35-year-old Fidel Cruz Llanos,

Agent Yahaira Vélez Soto, assigned to the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of San Juan, is in charge of the investigation together with Prosecutor Gracilis Vega Bermúdez.

