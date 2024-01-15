Resilient people’s stress coping habits enhance emotional well-being

Stress is not a situation that happens around us; Is the way we understand us that situation.

When faced with the same event, people react in certain (and very different) ways. These reactions will be ones that will make us feel more or less distressed. Before something that usually represents a change in our routine. They can range from simple things like an exam, travel or an important appointment, to more complex situations like grief, diagnosis of an illness, separation or dismissal.

People’s receptivity to external stimuli or situations defines the degree of distress in any given experience.

We need stress to survive and develop resilience

All researchers attempting to clarify stress issues agree on one thing: stress is necessary. It is an emotion that alerts us, because it makes us pay attention to our environment in order to solve or react to a situation that requires our action. New situations are those that usually challenge the mind, And this happens right from childhood, because new things create fear. He Fear can help us move forward Or, on the contrary, can block us,

For our ancestors, stress, the fear of the situations they faced, helped them survive: it was what made the difference between fighting and winning, or fleeing, and being blocked and dying. Now we don’t usually face so many life or death situations, but Managing pain or anxiety helps us move forward and overcome obstacles He puts the present life before us. Knowing how to adapt to a situation that we consider unfavorable For us, and being right is called resilience, A flexible person has better stress management and hence, Greater sense of well-being.

Thus, stress does not always have negative consequences, it just happens If the situation becomes more The individual’s ability to control, as this is when consequences detrimental to health and well-being occur.

fight or flight response to negative stress

Stress helps us face challenges, so instead of turning it against us It’s better if we become “his friends”, Hans Selye, professor and researcher considered the “Father of Stress”, identified positive stress (eustress) and negative stress (anxiety).

In most cases the body reacts with calmness and balance to external stimuli, i.e. suffers A good strain that improves, resolves, or changes a situation. For something that is more affordable and won’t cause us any trouble.

But if it activation process The body reacts badly, does not adapt to the situation And he feels overwhelmed and no reaction ability faced the challenge, We are experiencing negative stress,

When this happens, our body responds with flight or fight, which would be dangerous. This response works when the threat is physical, but it does not help us perform better, make good decisions on a daily basis, concentrate, and solve cognitive problems.

so what do you have to do Modify this answer But how to achieve this?

stress response that increases resilience

,Anxiety is a picky friend, but sometimes picky friends are useful too“. It’s an idiom Wendy Suzuki, neuroscientist and professor at the Center for Neural Sciences at New York University and author of the book good concern, who wants to change our perspective on anxiety, so that we feel strong instead of helpless, we need to see Stress as a resource, an opportunity or a friend that helps us,

It is important for Suzuki that we reach Give thanks for the role of worry in our lives And we recognize its value.

To redefine the approach and approach of the concern, Jason Shen, Executive Coach and Resilience Expert, points out some things in our conversations that can help us become more resilient. This is the concept of “Reach out and befriend”, It is based on caring for others and Reach out to strengthen social connections, Shane assured that by contacting we can help Manage the problem causing anxiety more clearly.

How to go from the fight and flight response to the “reach” response

Shane details some guidelines to achieve this. These keys are best practiced in moments of peace. We have usually identified the situations that cause us anxiety, so these measures can be a good way to stop and learn Manage stress over time,