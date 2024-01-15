Resilient people’s stress coping habits enhance emotional well-being

Stress is not a situation that happens around us; Is the way we understand us that situation.

When faced with the same event, people react in certain (and very different) ways. These reactions will be ones that will make us feel more or less distressed. Before something that usually represents a change in our routine. They can range from simple things like an exam, travel or an important appointment, to more complex situations like grief, diagnosis of an illness, separation or dismissal.

People’s receptivity to external stimuli or situations defines the degree of distress in any given experience.

We need stress to survive and develop resilience

All researchers attempting to clarify stress issues agree on one thing: stress is necessary. It is an emotion that alerts us, because it makes us pay attention to our environment in order to solve or react to a situation that requires our action. New situations are those that usually challenge the mind, And this happens right from childhood, because new things create fear. He Fear can help us move forward Or, on the contrary, can block us,

