Coach Washington Rodriguez resigned and… he appointed goalkeeper Matias Quinteros as coach!

2024-03-11



bomb in Sports and Social Life Club, When the team seemed to be moving towards salvation thanks to the Uruguayan coach Washington leonard rodriguezThe board of directors has decided to remove him from his position and replace him with an unlikely character.

Reinaldo Tilguath’s incredible complaint: “They threatened us for using technology during the Games”

This Monday morning, two days after the defeat Real spain (2-0) in San Pedro Sula, Pres. louis cross Called the coaching staff of the Coconuts team and informed them of the news that shocked them: the new coach is an Argentinian goalkeeper! matisse quinteros,

Yes, as you read, the goalkeeper who, before the start of the tournament ending 2024 He left the country because he was owed his salaries, and recently returned to Vida, where for the first time in his 35 years he will serve as a coach in any capacity, by decision of President Cruz. Ten The strategist contacted Rodriguez, who arrived at the club this season Raul martinez Sambula, who remained interim after his departure and managed to lift the Sibeño squad. Despite acceptable performances the club remained five points away from relegation. life It was decided to replace him with an active player and he immediately submitted his resignation.

– Interview –

Hello Professor Leonardo, is your departure from Vida a reality? “That’s right, I have just resigned, this happened after our meeting at 8:30 in the morning on the orders of President Luis Cruz. This was done before training and to my surprise the President decided that he would no longer be the coach and that the team’s goalkeeper Matías Quinteros would take on the role of the new coach and I would be the assistant. Matias told me he trusted me, but I told him there was no way I could accept that.” This news is unexpected… Did he explain the reason for this decision? “No, it’s a surprise for me. If they had brought in a more experienced coach, be it national or foreign, I would have been happy to stay, but to my surprise when he came out it was Matias, whom I don’t even know if he is a coach or not . I resigned immediately, my decision was irreversible, this is a lack of respect for me, the players and the organization. This is unexpected, I fell on my back like Condorito. There was no way for me to continue, I’m a professional, I’m a technician with a PRO license, and they show up with this, it’s unusual. Due to lack of professionalism, I stepped aside, no way was I going to be an assistant to someone who was a player on the team, that would be a lack of respect on my part. I understand that Matias Quinteros left the club, how did he come back and is now the new coach? ”Matias went to Argentina, he was upset because they owed him money, but they paid him and he returned to the group two weeks ago. He came in with an injury, I told him he would have to wait for his opportunity as he had been out of activity for several months and it would be disrespectful if I even kept him as a substitute. A week ago, for the game against Olancho (2-1), I asked him if he was fit to play, and he told the coaching staff that ‘he was not feeling good physically, he had a lack of rhythm. There was a shortage and he was scared. , so I didn’t. I made the call, after some mistakes from Amilcar Benguet I decided to take a chance with the third goalkeeper Jose Valdez (he made his debut). Now I have received news that the player who told me a few days ago that he is not ready to play, now tells me that he is ready to become a coach.