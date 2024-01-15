Julia Roberts Praises Ryan Gosling’s ‘Dimension’ as Ken in ‘Barbie’: ‘It’s Remarkable’ (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. pictures Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’

Never miss a story – Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what’s going on, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roberts, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2001 erin brockovich, understands the hardships the nominees are going through. “Madness, getting ready,” she said. “You just have to accept it all, almost like a sporting event, as you’re going through it.”

This also includes having a thick skin when it comes to conversations on social media. Recently, a six-year-old interview, in which she admitted that she was hurt by comments made by strangers on Instagram about her photo posted by her niece Emma Roberts, went viral again.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling is ready to perform barbie Song ‘I’m Just Kane’ at 2024 Oscars

in 2018 Harper’s Bazaar In the interview, Roberts explained what impact joining Instagram has had on her life.

“One weekend morning, Emma fell asleep, and we woke up and were drinking tea and playing cards and enjoying this beautiful morning, and then a few days later she posted a photo of us,” she said at the time. Said. “And there are a lot of people who felt the absolute need to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture – that I’m not aging properly, that I look like a man when I’m so I look horrible so why would she post a picture like this!”

the story continues