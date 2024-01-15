Julia Roberts Praises Ryan Gosling’s ‘Dimension’ as Ken in ‘Barbie’: ‘It’s Remarkable’ (Exclusive) Admin 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 64 Views The actress and jewelery designer called ‘Barbie’ one of her favorite films of the year. Philip Faraone/Getty Julia Roberts; Ryan Gosling Julia Roberts is singing Ryan Gosling’s praises! Tea leave the world behind The 56-year-old star asked PEOPLE exclusively about her favorite Oscar-nominated films while attending an intimate dinner hosted by Chopard at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday to celebrate the launch of her Chopard x Julia Roberts collection. talked to. Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, is scheduled to perform “I’m Just Kane” during the Academy Awards on Sunday. Chopard’s global ambassador said of the Greta Gerwig-directed film, “I’ve met Ryan several times recently and when you bring such dimensions to a performance, it’s remarkable.”barbie It was very unique and new.” Warner Bros. pictures Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ Never miss a story – Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what’s going on, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Roberts, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2001 erin brockovich, understands the hardships the nominees are going through. “Madness, getting ready,” she said. “You just have to accept it all, almost like a sporting event, as you’re going through it.” This also includes having a thick skin when it comes to conversations on social media. Recently, a six-year-old interview, in which she admitted that she was hurt by comments made by strangers on Instagram about her photo posted by her niece Emma Roberts, went viral again. RELATED: Ryan Gosling is ready to perform barbie Song ‘I’m Just Kane’ at 2024 Oscars in 2018 Harper’s Bazaar In the interview, Roberts explained what impact joining Instagram has had on her life. “One weekend morning, Emma fell asleep, and we woke up and were drinking tea and playing cards and enjoying this beautiful morning, and then a few days later she posted a photo of us,” she said at the time. Said. “And there are a lot of people who felt the absolute need to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture – that I’m not aging properly, that I look like a man when I’m so I look horrible so why would she post a picture like this!” the story continues Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Julia Roberts RELATED: Julia Roberts pens sweet birthday message for ‘magical’ niece Emma Roberts: ‘Oh how I love you’ Roberts said she was “surprised” that the comments had such an impact on her. “I’m a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and yet my feelings got hurt. I’m sad that people couldn’t see the meaning of it, the sweetness of it, the pure shining joy of it. Photo. I thought, ” What if I was 15?” he said in the interview. Although she was surprised by the clip’s resurgence, she understands why it is resonating. “A lot of people think this is a new interview. But I say clearly, ‘I’m a 50-year-old woman.’ Well, I’m 56 years old,” Roberts tells People. “But the fact that we are still here, and this adversity is still happening six years later, shows how little progress we have made.” During the dinner, on International Women’s Day, she reminded people to do their part, interrupting the women in the room and telling the men, “All you gentlemen, give us a little lift.” For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter! Read the original article on People. Source link Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest Tags barbie Emma Roberts Ryan Gosling About Admin Previous Who are the favorites to win the 2024 presidential elections in Mexico? This is what the survey says Next Coach Washington Rodriguez resigned and… he appointed goalkeeper Matias Quinteros as coach! Related Articles Bad Bunny demands $150,000 from fan 24 mins ago Timothée Chalamet wants his Bob Dylan to meet Austin Boulter’s Elvis in the biopic he’s shooting. 1 hour ago Saint Laurent Dinner with Hailey Bieber, Sharon Stone and Zoe Kravitz 2 hours ago Check Also Adele Exarchopoulos is conquering Hollywood: her new American projects with Pixar and Lena Dunham Just crowned Cesar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role i will always see your ... Read more Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved