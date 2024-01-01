The reason? Canada has limited the entry of foreign students for two years

Canada announced Monday it will limit permits for international students to two years after the country’s housing crisis worsened due to rising incomes. Government.

“To make sure there is no new growth Considering the number of international students in Canada in 2024, we will set a national cap on applications (to enter the country for study) for a two-year period,” Immigration Minister, Mark Miller.

In 2024, Canada plans to issue 364,000 permits for international students, a 35% decrease from 2023.