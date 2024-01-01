The results are in! Cillian Murphy wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

First, it was for Will Smith king richard, Then, it was Austin Butler elvis, And now, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded a brand new winner.

Today, the entertainment industry’s biggest stars gathered for the 81st annual Golden Globes. During the ceremony, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) oppenheimer,

He was nominated with Bradley Cooper artistfor leonardo dicaprio flower moon killerfor coleman domingo rustinFor Barry Keoghan saltburn And for Andrew Scott we are all strangers,

The Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) has been around since the 1940s, although it was originally combined with a comedy and musical category. Previous winners include Austin Butler elvisfor chadwick boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomfor will smith king richardfor rami malek Bohemian Rhapsodyfor joaquin phoenix Jokerfor gary oldman dark hourfor casey affleck manchester by the seafor leonardo dicaprio Evil spiritfor eddie redmayne theory of everythingfor matthew mcconaughey Dallas Buyers ClubFor Daniel Day-Lewis lincolnfor george clooney offspring And for Colin Firth king’s words,

Al Pacino currently holds the record for most nominations in this category with a total of ten nominations. He is followed by DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Denzel Washington, who each have eight nominations.

